1585 Moline Street Unit 4
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1585 Moline Street Unit 4

1585 Moline St · (720) 452-1152
Location

1585 Moline St, Aurora, CO 80010
Northwest Aurora

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1585 Moline Street Unit 4 · Avail. Jun 30

$995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
1585 Moline Street Unit 4 Available 06/30/20 Spacious 2 Bedroom Apartment by Anschutz Medical Campus - Available June 30th! - *** HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED***
Come tour this spacious apartment located near Anschutz Medical Campus! This property features two bedrooms, one full bathroom, 800 square feet of living space, and fresh paint throughout. The kitchen has an open floor plan and contains the major appliances, tile flooring, and tons of wood cabinets for storage. Beautiful hardwood flooring runs throughout this unit, paired with many windows keeping the space feeling airy and bright. Just behind the unit is a small outdoor area that is great for enjoying your morning coffee or catching some fresh air. The location of this apartment is unbeatable with UC Health / Anschutz Medical / Fitzsimons Medical centers and countless restaurants and shops all within walking distance. Commuting will be a breeze with easy access to all local bus lines, light rail stations, and I-225. You will not want to miss out on this great opportunity, so apply today!

Pets - No
Section 8 - Yes
Appliances - Refrigerator, Stove, Oven
Utilities included - Water, Sewer, Trash, and Heat
Parking - Street Parking
School District - Adams-Arapahoe

This property will be available by the beginning of July. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.

Total Cost to Move-in:
Application Fee: $50 per app
Security Deposit: ONE months rent
Leasing Administrative Fee: $200
Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)
First months prorated rent is due before move-in

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5163117)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

