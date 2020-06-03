15254 E 16th Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Gorgeously Updated 3 Bed Townhome in Coveted, Gated Community! - You will fall in love with this beautiful 3 bed, 3 bath home in this coveted, gated community!

Walk in the front door to an open concept & inviting living space with hardwood floors throughout and tons of natural lighting! Kitchen has granite countertops, all stainless steel appliances, and looks into the main living area.. Main level laundry INCLUDED!

Master bedroom offers a beautiful 5 piece bath & a large walk-in closet!

High vaulted ceilings throughout give the home a wonderful light and bright feel!

2 car attached garage. Dogs Negotiable. Dont miss this opportunity. Call today for a showing!!!



NO SMOKING ** NO MARIJUANA



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5098485)