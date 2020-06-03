All apartments in Aurora
Last updated October 5 2019 at 10:55 AM

15254 E 16th Drive

15254 East 16th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15254 East 16th Drive, Aurora, CO 80011
Sable Altura Chambers

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeously Updated 3 Bed Townhome in Coveted, Gated Community! - You will fall in love with this beautiful 3 bed, 3 bath home in this coveted, gated community!
Walk in the front door to an open concept & inviting living space with hardwood floors throughout and tons of natural lighting! Kitchen has granite countertops, all stainless steel appliances, and looks into the main living area.. Main level laundry INCLUDED!
Master bedroom offers a beautiful 5 piece bath & a large walk-in closet!
High vaulted ceilings throughout give the home a wonderful light and bright feel!
2 car attached garage. Dogs Negotiable. Dont miss this opportunity. Call today for a showing!!!

NO SMOKING ** NO MARIJUANA

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5098485)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15254 E 16th Drive have any available units?
15254 E 16th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 15254 E 16th Drive have?
Some of 15254 E 16th Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15254 E 16th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15254 E 16th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15254 E 16th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 15254 E 16th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 15254 E 16th Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15254 E 16th Drive offers parking.
Does 15254 E 16th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15254 E 16th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15254 E 16th Drive have a pool?
No, 15254 E 16th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15254 E 16th Drive have accessible units?
No, 15254 E 16th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15254 E 16th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15254 E 16th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
