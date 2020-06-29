1520 South Florence Way - 116, #116

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Wonderful and spacious 2BR/2BA condo available NOW! - Great two bed, two bath with a garage at The Flats at Fulton Court! Featuring two levels of living space including an open kitchen, dining and living room on the main floor. Relax on the private covered balcony. Spacious bedrooms upstairs and conveniently located upper level laundry room. The master bedroom boasts vaulted ceilings, two closets and a dual vanity in the bathroom. This home has a one car garage plus an extra reserved outdoor parking space right by the front door. Cherry Creek Schools. The community pool & hot tub are right around the corner. Located near endless shopping & dining options, 5 miles to Cherry Creek Mall in Denver & easy access to major roadways.