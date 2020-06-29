All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 1520 South Florence Way - 116, #116.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
1520 South Florence Way - 116, #116
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:45 PM

1520 South Florence Way - 116, #116

1520 South Florence Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Dayton Triangle
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1520 South Florence Way, Aurora, CO 80247
Dayton Triangle

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Wonderful and spacious 2BR/2BA condo available NOW! - Great two bed, two bath with a garage at The Flats at Fulton Court! Featuring two levels of living space including an open kitchen, dining and living room on the main floor. Relax on the private covered balcony. Spacious bedrooms upstairs and conveniently located upper level laundry room. The master bedroom boasts vaulted ceilings, two closets and a dual vanity in the bathroom. This home has a one car garage plus an extra reserved outdoor parking space right by the front door. Cherry Creek Schools. The community pool & hot tub are right around the corner. Located near endless shopping & dining options, 5 miles to Cherry Creek Mall in Denver & easy access to major roadways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1520 South Florence Way - 116, #116 have any available units?
1520 South Florence Way - 116, #116 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1520 South Florence Way - 116, #116 have?
Some of 1520 South Florence Way - 116, #116's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1520 South Florence Way - 116, #116 currently offering any rent specials?
1520 South Florence Way - 116, #116 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1520 South Florence Way - 116, #116 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1520 South Florence Way - 116, #116 is pet friendly.
Does 1520 South Florence Way - 116, #116 offer parking?
Yes, 1520 South Florence Way - 116, #116 offers parking.
Does 1520 South Florence Way - 116, #116 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1520 South Florence Way - 116, #116 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1520 South Florence Way - 116, #116 have a pool?
Yes, 1520 South Florence Way - 116, #116 has a pool.
Does 1520 South Florence Way - 116, #116 have accessible units?
No, 1520 South Florence Way - 116, #116 does not have accessible units.
Does 1520 South Florence Way - 116, #116 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1520 South Florence Way - 116, #116 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Del Arte Townhomes
11135 E Alameda Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Advenir at French Quarter
3227 S Parker Rd
Aurora, CO 80014
The Preserve at City Center
1098 S Evanston Way
Aurora, CO 80012
Parq at Iliff
2602 S Anaheim St
Aurora, CO 80014
Spur at Iliff Station
2367 South Blackhawk Street
Aurora, CO 80014
City Center Station
14107 E Kansas Pl
Aurora, CO 80012
Carriage Green
15899 E 13th Pl
Aurora, CO 80011
Highline Lofts Apartments
456 S Ironton St
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College