152 S Fraser Cir
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

152 S Fraser Cir

152 South Fraser Circle · No Longer Available
Location

152 South Fraser Circle, Aurora, CO 80012
City Center North

Amenities

152 S Fraser Cir Available 06/03/19 Charming 2 bedroom 2.5 bath - This charming 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home backs to open space and will be available June 3rd!! Foyer opens to vaulted ceilings and open staircase leading to an upstairs loft with tons of built ins and natural light. Master bedroom features a walk in closet, master bathroom with an oversized soaking tub. Second bedroom and another bathroom are also located upstairs.Contemporary kitchen with hardwood floors,plenty of cupboard space opens to a cozy family room Private fenced backyard has a paver patio that looks out onto open space. Attached two car garage. Close to schools, parks, shopping, dining, public transportation and highways.
**Proof of Renters liability insurance coverage required on all properties. This is available through Appfolio for an additional $9.50 per month.**
12 month lease minimum.
NO smoking of any kind please.
1st and security deposit to move in.
$40 application fee per lease signer.
Utilities and yard maintenance NOT included.
Pets may be allowed. Please inquire.
*Property is currently occupied. Please allow 24 hours' notice for all showings.*
Call to schedule a showing today!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3578386)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 152 S Fraser Cir have any available units?
152 S Fraser Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 152 S Fraser Cir have?
Some of 152 S Fraser Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 152 S Fraser Cir currently offering any rent specials?
152 S Fraser Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 152 S Fraser Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 152 S Fraser Cir is pet friendly.
Does 152 S Fraser Cir offer parking?
Yes, 152 S Fraser Cir offers parking.
Does 152 S Fraser Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 152 S Fraser Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 152 S Fraser Cir have a pool?
No, 152 S Fraser Cir does not have a pool.
Does 152 S Fraser Cir have accessible units?
No, 152 S Fraser Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 152 S Fraser Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 152 S Fraser Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
