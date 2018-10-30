Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities garage pet friendly

152 S Fraser Cir Available 06/03/19 Charming 2 bedroom 2.5 bath - This charming 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home backs to open space and will be available June 3rd!! Foyer opens to vaulted ceilings and open staircase leading to an upstairs loft with tons of built ins and natural light. Master bedroom features a walk in closet, master bathroom with an oversized soaking tub. Second bedroom and another bathroom are also located upstairs.Contemporary kitchen with hardwood floors,plenty of cupboard space opens to a cozy family room Private fenced backyard has a paver patio that looks out onto open space. Attached two car garage. Close to schools, parks, shopping, dining, public transportation and highways.

**Proof of Renters liability insurance coverage required on all properties. This is available through Appfolio for an additional $9.50 per month.**

12 month lease minimum.

NO smoking of any kind please.

1st and security deposit to move in.

$40 application fee per lease signer.

Utilities and yard maintenance NOT included.

Pets may be allowed. Please inquire.

*Property is currently occupied. Please allow 24 hours' notice for all showings.*

Call to schedule a showing today!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3578386)