Aurora, CO
15158 E Purdue Ave
Last updated March 27 2020 at 9:22 PM

15158 E Purdue Ave

15158 East Purdue Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15158 East Purdue Avenue, Aurora, CO 80014
Meadow Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
FACETIME AND VIDEO TOURS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST – PLEASE INQUIRE TO SCHEDULE
Must See! Great 2 bed, 2.5 bath townhome with two car attached garage. Private patio! Unfinished basement can be used for extra storage. Cherry Creek School district. Nice community with 2 pools and 2 tennis courts. One mile from Cherry Creek Reservoir. Close to public transportation including 3 miles to the Nine Mile light rail station. Easy access to the Denver Tech Center.

Owner pays HOA,Water, Sewer, Trash. Tenant responsible for Gas/Electricity. Dog Friendly, No Cats please. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy.

Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website.

Amenities: A/C, Renovated, 2 Car Attached Garage, Community Pool, Partial Finished Basement, Storage, Washer, Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15158 E Purdue Ave have any available units?
15158 E Purdue Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 15158 E Purdue Ave have?
Some of 15158 E Purdue Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15158 E Purdue Ave currently offering any rent specials?
15158 E Purdue Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15158 E Purdue Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 15158 E Purdue Ave is pet friendly.
Does 15158 E Purdue Ave offer parking?
Yes, 15158 E Purdue Ave offers parking.
Does 15158 E Purdue Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15158 E Purdue Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15158 E Purdue Ave have a pool?
Yes, 15158 E Purdue Ave has a pool.
Does 15158 E Purdue Ave have accessible units?
No, 15158 E Purdue Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 15158 E Purdue Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 15158 E Purdue Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

