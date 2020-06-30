15158 E Purdue Ave

Amenities

FACETIME AND VIDEO TOURS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST – PLEASE INQUIRE TO SCHEDULE

Must See! Great 2 bed, 2.5 bath townhome with two car attached garage. Private patio! Unfinished basement can be used for extra storage. Cherry Creek School district. Nice community with 2 pools and 2 tennis courts. One mile from Cherry Creek Reservoir. Close to public transportation including 3 miles to the Nine Mile light rail station. Easy access to the Denver Tech Center.



Owner pays HOA,Water, Sewer, Trash. Tenant responsible for Gas/Electricity. Dog Friendly, No Cats please. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy.



