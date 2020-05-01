15128 East Louisiana Drive Unit C104

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Affordable 2 Bedroom at Knollwood Condominiums Near Buckley! - Sign up for a showing here>>>

Free Application!



This is certainly a nice 2 bedroom with a fireplace and A/C unit in the living room. This home features a lovely kitchen, bright and open living concept and several closets for storage. A pleasant patio is off the living room. There is even a separate laundry room with a washer and dryer. There are no stairs for this is main floor location.



Features include 1st Floor Private patio facing yard area designated covered parking spot. Convenient location- short walking distance to King Soopers and other stores. Short distance to Buckley Air Force Base.



Added Features:

- Washer and Dryer

- Cozy Fireplace

- Beautifully landscaped grounds



Pets - Yes, 2 dogs max under 25lbs

Cooling Type - Wall A/C unit in the living room

Utilities included - Tenant Pays All

Laundry - W/D

Fireplace - Yes

Parking - 1 dedicated covered parking spot

School District - Aurora



Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as 10 to 20 business days after a lease is signed!



Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/



