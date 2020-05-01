All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 15128 East Louisiana Drive Unit C104.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
15128 East Louisiana Drive Unit C104
Last updated April 16 2020 at 10:27 AM

15128 East Louisiana Drive Unit C104

15128 East Louisiana Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Willow Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15128 East Louisiana Drive, Aurora, CO 80012
Willow Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Affordable 2 Bedroom at Knollwood Condominiums Near Buckley! - Sign up for a showing here>>>
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1123626?source=marketing

Free Application!

This is certainly a nice 2 bedroom with a fireplace and A/C unit in the living room. This home features a lovely kitchen, bright and open living concept and several closets for storage. A pleasant patio is off the living room. There is even a separate laundry room with a washer and dryer. There are no stairs for this is main floor location.

Features include 1st Floor Private patio facing yard area designated covered parking spot. Convenient location- short walking distance to King Soopers and other stores. Short distance to Buckley Air Force Base.

Added Features:
- Washer and Dryer
- Cozy Fireplace
- Beautifully landscaped grounds

Pets - Yes, 2 dogs max under 25lbs
Cooling Type - Wall A/C unit in the living room
Utilities included - Tenant Pays All
Laundry - W/D
Fireplace - Yes
Parking - 1 dedicated covered parking spot
School District - Aurora

Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as 10 to 20 business days after a lease is signed!

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5294474)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15128 East Louisiana Drive Unit C104 have any available units?
15128 East Louisiana Drive Unit C104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 15128 East Louisiana Drive Unit C104 have?
Some of 15128 East Louisiana Drive Unit C104's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15128 East Louisiana Drive Unit C104 currently offering any rent specials?
15128 East Louisiana Drive Unit C104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15128 East Louisiana Drive Unit C104 pet-friendly?
Yes, 15128 East Louisiana Drive Unit C104 is pet friendly.
Does 15128 East Louisiana Drive Unit C104 offer parking?
Yes, 15128 East Louisiana Drive Unit C104 offers parking.
Does 15128 East Louisiana Drive Unit C104 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15128 East Louisiana Drive Unit C104 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15128 East Louisiana Drive Unit C104 have a pool?
No, 15128 East Louisiana Drive Unit C104 does not have a pool.
Does 15128 East Louisiana Drive Unit C104 have accessible units?
No, 15128 East Louisiana Drive Unit C104 does not have accessible units.
Does 15128 East Louisiana Drive Unit C104 have units with dishwashers?
No, 15128 East Louisiana Drive Unit C104 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trailpoint on Highline
10756 E Virginia Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Caliber At Cornerstar
15930 East Briarwood Circle
Aurora, CO 80016
21 Fitzsimons Apartment Homes
2100 N Ursula St
Aurora, CO 80045
Conifer Creek
2205 S Racine Way
Aurora, CO 80014
Arterra Place
17036 E Ohio Dr
Aurora, CO 80017
Copper Flats
13711 E Richthofen Cir
Aurora, CO 80011
Dayton Station Luxury Townhomes
3865 South Dallas Way
Aurora, CO 80014
Highline Lofts Apartments
456 S Ironton St
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College