Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated fireplace

15106 E Louisiana Drive, Bldg B, #101 Available 06/08/20 Remodeled Two Bedroom Two Bath Condo , Tech Center, Easy Highway Access - EDGE Properties is pleased to offer this large condo home for an June move-in! This unit offers a convenient location near I-225 with easy access into Denver Tech Center, the University of Denver in Aurora, and minutes from Cherry Creek.



The large kitchen looks out onto your roomy living space which includes a wood burning fireplace. The rest of the condo includes two bedrooms with large closets and bathrooms for each. A whole separate laundry room right off the hallway is an added bonus. The walk out balcony is the perfect place to take in the fresh air. Covered parking provided.



Call today for your private showing!



2020/0506 EMD



(RLNE4795298)