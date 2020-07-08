All apartments in Aurora
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
15106 E Louisiana Drive, Bldg B, #101
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM

15106 E Louisiana Drive, Bldg B, #101

15106 East Louisiana Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15106 East Louisiana Drive, Aurora, CO 80012
Willow Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
15106 E Louisiana Drive, Bldg B, #101 Available 06/08/20 Remodeled Two Bedroom Two Bath Condo , Tech Center, Easy Highway Access - EDGE Properties is pleased to offer this large condo home for an June move-in! This unit offers a convenient location near I-225 with easy access into Denver Tech Center, the University of Denver in Aurora, and minutes from Cherry Creek.

The large kitchen looks out onto your roomy living space which includes a wood burning fireplace. The rest of the condo includes two bedrooms with large closets and bathrooms for each. A whole separate laundry room right off the hallway is an added bonus. The walk out balcony is the perfect place to take in the fresh air. Covered parking provided.

Call today for your private showing! Call today Leasing Line: 720-458-0227 for details or visit us at www.5280edge.com for a closer look at this property, our rental criteria and application. Call / text 888.883.1193 or visit www.rently.com to register. VISIT EDGE at www.5280edge.com for a closer look at this property, our rental criteria and application.

2020/0506 EMD

(RLNE4795298)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15106 E Louisiana Drive, Bldg B, #101 have any available units?
15106 E Louisiana Drive, Bldg B, #101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 15106 E Louisiana Drive, Bldg B, #101 have?
Some of 15106 E Louisiana Drive, Bldg B, #101's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15106 E Louisiana Drive, Bldg B, #101 currently offering any rent specials?
15106 E Louisiana Drive, Bldg B, #101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15106 E Louisiana Drive, Bldg B, #101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 15106 E Louisiana Drive, Bldg B, #101 is pet friendly.
Does 15106 E Louisiana Drive, Bldg B, #101 offer parking?
Yes, 15106 E Louisiana Drive, Bldg B, #101 offers parking.
Does 15106 E Louisiana Drive, Bldg B, #101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15106 E Louisiana Drive, Bldg B, #101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15106 E Louisiana Drive, Bldg B, #101 have a pool?
No, 15106 E Louisiana Drive, Bldg B, #101 does not have a pool.
Does 15106 E Louisiana Drive, Bldg B, #101 have accessible units?
No, 15106 E Louisiana Drive, Bldg B, #101 does not have accessible units.
Does 15106 E Louisiana Drive, Bldg B, #101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 15106 E Louisiana Drive, Bldg B, #101 does not have units with dishwashers.

