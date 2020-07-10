150 N. Newbern Way

Amenities

Beautifully Maintained 4 Bed/4 Bath Home Plus Office in Adonea Community!! Coveted Vista Peak School District! EZ Access to E470, DIA & I70! - Welcome to the Peaceful Adonea Neighborhood! Beautifully Maintained Home Situated on a West-Facing Corner Lot Featuring 4 Spacious Bedrooms and 4 Bathrooms. This Newer Home Features a Front Office, Separate Formal Dining Room, and Two-Story Living Room that showers the open Main Level in tons of Natural Light! Gourmet Kitchen Features Gorgeous Wood Floors, Granite Countertops, Island, Custom Dark Espresso Cabinetry, Pantry, & All Stainless Steel Appliances!! Upper Level Boosts 4 Bedrooms including your Master Bedroom with Master Bath Featuring Double Vanity, Spacious Stand-Up Shower, & Large Walk-In Closet!! Convenient Second Floor Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer Adjacent to your Master Bedroom! At the other end of the hallway you will find the additional 3 Bedrooms - Including another Bedroom with its own Private Bathroom. Full Unfinished Basement offering over 1000 sqft with high ceilings and windows for a perfect work-out area or storage. The home has solar panels, a high efficiency furnace and nest thermostat to help lower your utility bills. Oversized 3 Car Garage Offers Tons of Space for Vehicles Plus Extra Storage! Enjoy Breathtaking Sunsets & Mountain Views from your Covered Front Porch.



Trash Removal included! Access to Community Pool.



Minutes to E470 and South Gun Club Rd! EZ Access to DIA, I-70 & Buckley Air Force Base!



Start your Move Today!! Call to Schedule a Showing of this Gorgeous Home Before it's too Late! Call Thuy at 720.435.1777, or email me at Thuy@StarsAndStripesHomes.com.



No Section 8 or Housing Vouchers accepted.



Application Requirements:

640 or better credit score

No Eviction History

No Criminal History

Income equal or greater than three times the monthly rent

$50.00 Per adult Application Fee

$150.00 Lease Administration Fee

Dogs Approved On a Case by Case Basis - Dogs Considered with Pet Fee & Pet Rent.



Renter's Insurance Required.



This home is marketed and managed by Thuy Beinert with Stars and Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company. Member - National Association of Residential Property Managers.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5740386)