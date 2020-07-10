All apartments in Aurora
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
150 N. Newbern Way
150 N. Newbern Way

150 North Newbern Way · No Longer Available
Location

150 North Newbern Way, Aurora, CO 80018
Adonea

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully Maintained 4 Bed/4 Bath Home Plus Office in Adonea Community!! Coveted Vista Peak School District! EZ Access to E470, DIA & I70! - Welcome to the Peaceful Adonea Neighborhood! Beautifully Maintained Home Situated on a West-Facing Corner Lot Featuring 4 Spacious Bedrooms and 4 Bathrooms. This Newer Home Features a Front Office, Separate Formal Dining Room, and Two-Story Living Room that showers the open Main Level in tons of Natural Light! Gourmet Kitchen Features Gorgeous Wood Floors, Granite Countertops, Island, Custom Dark Espresso Cabinetry, Pantry, & All Stainless Steel Appliances!! Upper Level Boosts 4 Bedrooms including your Master Bedroom with Master Bath Featuring Double Vanity, Spacious Stand-Up Shower, & Large Walk-In Closet!! Convenient Second Floor Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer Adjacent to your Master Bedroom! At the other end of the hallway you will find the additional 3 Bedrooms - Including another Bedroom with its own Private Bathroom. Full Unfinished Basement offering over 1000 sqft with high ceilings and windows for a perfect work-out area or storage. The home has solar panels, a high efficiency furnace and nest thermostat to help lower your utility bills. Oversized 3 Car Garage Offers Tons of Space for Vehicles Plus Extra Storage! Enjoy Breathtaking Sunsets & Mountain Views from your Covered Front Porch.

Trash Removal included! Access to Community Pool.

Minutes to E470 and South Gun Club Rd! EZ Access to DIA, I-70 & Buckley Air Force Base!

Start your Move Today!! Call to Schedule a Showing of this Gorgeous Home Before it's too Late! Call Thuy at 720.435.1777, or email me at Thuy@StarsAndStripesHomes.com.

No Section 8 or Housing Vouchers accepted.

Application Requirements:
640 or better credit score
No Eviction History
No Criminal History
Income equal or greater than three times the monthly rent
$50.00 Per adult Application Fee
$150.00 Lease Administration Fee
Dogs Approved On a Case by Case Basis - Dogs Considered with Pet Fee & Pet Rent.

Renter's Insurance Required.

This home is marketed and managed by Thuy Beinert with Stars and Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company. Member - National Association of Residential Property Managers.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5740386)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 N. Newbern Way have any available units?
150 N. Newbern Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 150 N. Newbern Way have?
Some of 150 N. Newbern Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 N. Newbern Way currently offering any rent specials?
150 N. Newbern Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 N. Newbern Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 150 N. Newbern Way is pet friendly.
Does 150 N. Newbern Way offer parking?
Yes, 150 N. Newbern Way offers parking.
Does 150 N. Newbern Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 150 N. Newbern Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 N. Newbern Way have a pool?
Yes, 150 N. Newbern Way has a pool.
Does 150 N. Newbern Way have accessible units?
No, 150 N. Newbern Way does not have accessible units.
Does 150 N. Newbern Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 150 N. Newbern Way does not have units with dishwashers.

