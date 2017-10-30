All apartments in Aurora
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:30 PM

14951 E Gill Ave B

14951 East Gill Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

14951 East Gill Avenue, Aurora, CO 80012
City Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Beautiful & Conveniently located townhouse - Property Id: 227119

*Open touring 2/25/2020 From 10:00am to 11:30am, please come by anytime* Welcome home to this beautiful contemporary townhouse! This gorgeous home features solid hardwood floors on the main level & upstairs, a spacious kitchen with upgraded cabinets, SS appliances & a balcony off the kitchen. The living room/dining room & 1/2 bath are on the main floor. Upper level has two master suites; one has a private balcony & full bath, the other has a 3/4 bath; both bdrms have walk-in closets. Upstairs laundry includes a washer/dryer. The whole unit has been professionally painted with quality paint. 1 car attached garage with lots of storage. One garage space has been converted into a flex room. The light rail/RTD bus station is just 2 blocks away. Convenient to the Town Center, Aurora Mall, Century Aurora 16 Theater, restaurants, & Aurora public library. Close to Buckley Air Force Base, University Hospital, Children's Hospital, & easy access to I-225, I-70, & E-470.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/227119
Property Id 227119

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5573857)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14951 E Gill Ave B have any available units?
14951 E Gill Ave B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 14951 E Gill Ave B have?
Some of 14951 E Gill Ave B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14951 E Gill Ave B currently offering any rent specials?
14951 E Gill Ave B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14951 E Gill Ave B pet-friendly?
No, 14951 E Gill Ave B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 14951 E Gill Ave B offer parking?
Yes, 14951 E Gill Ave B offers parking.
Does 14951 E Gill Ave B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14951 E Gill Ave B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14951 E Gill Ave B have a pool?
No, 14951 E Gill Ave B does not have a pool.
Does 14951 E Gill Ave B have accessible units?
No, 14951 E Gill Ave B does not have accessible units.
Does 14951 E Gill Ave B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14951 E Gill Ave B has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
