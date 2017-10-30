14951 E Gill Ave B

Amenities

Beautiful & Conveniently located townhouse - Property Id: 227119



*Open touring 2/25/2020 From 10:00am to 11:30am, please come by anytime* Welcome home to this beautiful contemporary townhouse! This gorgeous home features solid hardwood floors on the main level & upstairs, a spacious kitchen with upgraded cabinets, SS appliances & a balcony off the kitchen. The living room/dining room & 1/2 bath are on the main floor. Upper level has two master suites; one has a private balcony & full bath, the other has a 3/4 bath; both bdrms have walk-in closets. Upstairs laundry includes a washer/dryer. The whole unit has been professionally painted with quality paint. 1 car attached garage with lots of storage. One garage space has been converted into a flex room. The light rail/RTD bus station is just 2 blocks away. Convenient to the Town Center, Aurora Mall, Century Aurora 16 Theater, restaurants, & Aurora public library. Close to Buckley Air Force Base, University Hospital, Children's Hospital, & easy access to I-225, I-70, & E-470.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/227119

No Pets Allowed



