14843 East Bellewood Place
14843 East Bellewood Place

14843 East Bellewood Place · No Longer Available
Location

14843 East Bellewood Place, Aurora, CO 80015
Shenandoah

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 1149041.

This stunning 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhome in Aurora will welcome you with 1,225 square feet of living space!

Enjoy cooking your favorite meals in the kitchen that comes complete with all appliances. Other great features of this home include swamp cooler, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, walk in closets, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, and a crawl space. Parking for this property is an attached 1 car garage.

Enjoy the beautiful mountain views of Colorado from the patio, porch, fenced yard, or the community pool. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Cherry Creek Reservoir. Also nearby are Target, King Soopers, Southlands Mall, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-225, I-25, and E-470.

Nearby schools include Sagebrush Elementary School, Laredo Middle School, and Smokey Hill High School.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rent includes water, sewer, trash, yard care, and snow removal.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 1149041.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14843 East Bellewood Place have any available units?
14843 East Bellewood Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 14843 East Bellewood Place have?
Some of 14843 East Bellewood Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14843 East Bellewood Place currently offering any rent specials?
14843 East Bellewood Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14843 East Bellewood Place pet-friendly?
No, 14843 East Bellewood Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 14843 East Bellewood Place offer parking?
Yes, 14843 East Bellewood Place offers parking.
Does 14843 East Bellewood Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14843 East Bellewood Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14843 East Bellewood Place have a pool?
Yes, 14843 East Bellewood Place has a pool.
Does 14843 East Bellewood Place have accessible units?
No, 14843 East Bellewood Place does not have accessible units.
Does 14843 East Bellewood Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 14843 East Bellewood Place does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
