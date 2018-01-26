14843 East Bellewood Place

Amenities

This stunning 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhome in Aurora will welcome you with 1,225 square feet of living space!



Enjoy cooking your favorite meals in the kitchen that comes complete with all appliances. Other great features of this home include swamp cooler, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, walk in closets, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, and a crawl space. Parking for this property is an attached 1 car garage.



Enjoy the beautiful mountain views of Colorado from the patio, porch, fenced yard, or the community pool. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Cherry Creek Reservoir. Also nearby are Target, King Soopers, Southlands Mall, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-225, I-25, and E-470.



Nearby schools include Sagebrush Elementary School, Laredo Middle School, and Smokey Hill High School.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Rent includes water, sewer, trash, yard care, and snow removal.



