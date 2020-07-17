Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking playground garage guest parking online portal

14762 E Belleview Avenue Available 07/24/20 Brand New 3BD, 2.5BA Townhouse with 2-Car Garage and Private Outdoor Space - Beautiful townhouse, located next to Cherry Creek Reservoir. Hardwood floors found throughout the first floor, with an open concept kitchen, dining room and living room. The first floor also offers a charming powder room, and dedicated laundry room. The bedrooms are on the second level. Both guest bedrooms offer ample space for a queen size bed, with spacious closets. The master, includes a full 5 piece bathroom, private balcony with amazing natural sunlight. Schedule a tour at keyrenterdenver.com.



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*Pets are negotiable.

*There is an $65 monthly water fee

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.

*Listing Brokerr: Nick Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!



Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:



- Liability & Renter’s Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenant’s personal contents up to $5,000)

- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)

- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.co



(RLNE5860144)