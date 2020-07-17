All apartments in Aurora
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

14762 E Belleview Avenue

14762 East Belleview Avenue · (720) 370-0406
Location

14762 East Belleview Avenue, Aurora, CO 80015
Shenandoah

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 14762 E Belleview Avenue · Avail. Jul 24

$2,740

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1776 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
guest parking
online portal
14762 E Belleview Avenue Available 07/24/20 Brand New 3BD, 2.5BA Townhouse with 2-Car Garage and Private Outdoor Space - Beautiful townhouse, located next to Cherry Creek Reservoir. Hardwood floors found throughout the first floor, with an open concept kitchen, dining room and living room. The first floor also offers a charming powder room, and dedicated laundry room. The bedrooms are on the second level. Both guest bedrooms offer ample space for a queen size bed, with spacious closets. The master, includes a full 5 piece bathroom, private balcony with amazing natural sunlight. Schedule a tour at keyrenterdenver.com.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable.
*There is an $65 monthly water fee
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.
*Listing Brokerr: Nick Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renter’s Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenant’s personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.co

(RLNE5860144)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14762 E Belleview Avenue have any available units?
14762 E Belleview Avenue has a unit available for $2,740 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 14762 E Belleview Avenue have?
Some of 14762 E Belleview Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14762 E Belleview Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
14762 E Belleview Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14762 E Belleview Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 14762 E Belleview Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 14762 E Belleview Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 14762 E Belleview Avenue offers parking.
Does 14762 E Belleview Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14762 E Belleview Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14762 E Belleview Avenue have a pool?
No, 14762 E Belleview Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 14762 E Belleview Avenue have accessible units?
No, 14762 E Belleview Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 14762 E Belleview Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14762 E Belleview Avenue has units with dishwashers.
