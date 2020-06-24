14670 E 13th Ave

Amenities
14670 E 13th Avenue, Aurora - Property Id: 105108
Nicely update 4 bedroom 2 bath home. NEW, NEW, NEW..... !
Kitchen: Brand new tiles+cabinets+ stainless steel appliances+Basement
Bathrooms: Brand new
New paint, New flooring all over and more.
Perfect for entertaining and relaxation. Attached 1 car garage. Perfect home for family
Large fenced yard for pets and kids to romp in, Galley Style kitchen with Eating Area, Designer Tile Back-splash, 42inch Brand new Cabinets, Double pane windows. 3 beds on Main Level + 2 in lower level. Plenty of storage.
**One month reimbursable security Deposit required at signing. Tenants responsible for all utilities and yard work. Proof of funds, background check and employment verification required. Pets OK with Pet Deposit ($250 per pet).
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/105108
