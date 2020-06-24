14670 E 13th Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

14670 E 13th Avenue, Aurora - Property Id: 105108



Nicely update 4 bedroom 2 bath home. NEW, NEW, NEW..... !

Kitchen: Brand new tiles+cabinets+ stainless steel appliances+Basement

Bathrooms: Brand new

New paint, New flooring all over and more.

Perfect for entertaining and relaxation. Attached 1 car garage. Perfect home for family

Large fenced yard for pets and kids to romp in, Galley Style kitchen with Eating Area, Designer Tile Back-splash, 42inch Brand new Cabinets, Double pane windows. 3 beds on Main Level + 2 in lower level. Plenty of storage.

**One month reimbursable security Deposit required at signing. Tenants responsible for all utilities and yard work. Proof of funds, background check and employment verification required. Pets OK with Pet Deposit ($250 per pet).

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/105108

Property Id 105108



(RLNE5681708)