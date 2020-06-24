All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 14670 E 13th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
14670 E 13th Ave
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:50 PM

14670 E 13th Ave

14670 East 13th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

14670 East 13th Avenue, Aurora, CO 80011
Chambers Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
14670 E 13th Avenue, Aurora - Property Id: 105108

Nicely update 4 bedroom 2 bath home. NEW, NEW, NEW..... !
Kitchen: Brand new tiles+cabinets+ stainless steel appliances+Basement
Bathrooms: Brand new
New paint, New flooring all over and more.
Perfect for entertaining and relaxation. Attached 1 car garage. Perfect home for family
Large fenced yard for pets and kids to romp in, Galley Style kitchen with Eating Area, Designer Tile Back-splash, 42inch Brand new Cabinets, Double pane windows. 3 beds on Main Level + 2 in lower level. Plenty of storage.
**One month reimbursable security Deposit required at signing. Tenants responsible for all utilities and yard work. Proof of funds, background check and employment verification required. Pets OK with Pet Deposit ($250 per pet).
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/105108
Property Id 105108

(RLNE5681708)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14670 E 13th Ave have any available units?
14670 E 13th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 14670 E 13th Ave have?
Some of 14670 E 13th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14670 E 13th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
14670 E 13th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14670 E 13th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 14670 E 13th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 14670 E 13th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 14670 E 13th Ave offers parking.
Does 14670 E 13th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14670 E 13th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14670 E 13th Ave have a pool?
No, 14670 E 13th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 14670 E 13th Ave have accessible units?
No, 14670 E 13th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 14670 E 13th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14670 E 13th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crestone
10550 E Iowa Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
The Park at Canyon Ridge
9757 E Colorado Ave
Aurora, CO 80247
Parq at Iliff
2602 S Anaheim St
Aurora, CO 80014
Westridge Apartments
445 N Helena Ct
Aurora, CO 80011
Hearthstone at City Center
932 S Helena Way
Aurora, CO 80017
Summerfield
3504 S Zeno Way
Aurora, CO 80013
Stone Cliff
17886 E Greenwood Dr
Aurora, CO 80013
Knollwood Apartments
15196 E Louisiana Dr
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College