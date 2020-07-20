All apartments in Aurora
14652 E. Evans Place
14652 E. Evans Place

14652 East Evans Place · No Longer Available
Location

14652 East Evans Place, Aurora, CO 80014
Southeast Crossing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully updated two story home. Spacious open concept layout. Gorgeous hardwood floors. Updated lighting throughout. Formal living and dining room. Cozy family room with fireplace is open to remodeled kitchen that features granite slab countertops, stone backsplash, updated cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Bright enclosed sunroom that offers great additional living space. Updated bathrooms with granite countertops and custom tile work. The master retreat boasts a lovely en-suite bathroom and custom walk-in closet. Finished basement has a spacious living room and large storage area. The nicely landscaped backyard has raised garden beds and a shed. Conveniently located to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. Easy access to I-225.

Call TODAY to schedule a showing!!! (720) 357-6655

For More Available Properties, Visit www.RentGoWalters.com/rentals

Walters & Company is a Colorado Owned and Licensed Real Estate Company and Equal Housing Provider

(RLNE4087920)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14652 E. Evans Place have any available units?
14652 E. Evans Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 14652 E. Evans Place have?
Some of 14652 E. Evans Place's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14652 E. Evans Place currently offering any rent specials?
14652 E. Evans Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14652 E. Evans Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 14652 E. Evans Place is pet friendly.
Does 14652 E. Evans Place offer parking?
No, 14652 E. Evans Place does not offer parking.
Does 14652 E. Evans Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14652 E. Evans Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14652 E. Evans Place have a pool?
No, 14652 E. Evans Place does not have a pool.
Does 14652 E. Evans Place have accessible units?
No, 14652 E. Evans Place does not have accessible units.
Does 14652 E. Evans Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 14652 E. Evans Place does not have units with dishwashers.
