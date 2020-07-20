Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel

14652 E. Evans Place Available 06/05/19 Amazing 4BR, 3BTH Close to Light Rail and I-225!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! - Beautifully updated two story home. Spacious open concept layout. Gorgeous hardwood floors. Updated lighting throughout. Formal living and dining room. Cozy family room with fireplace is open to remodeled kitchen that features granite slab countertops, stone backsplash, updated cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Bright enclosed sunroom that offers great additional living space. Updated bathrooms with granite countertops and custom tile work. The master retreat boasts a lovely en-suite bathroom and custom walk-in closet. Finished basement has a spacious living room and large storage area. The nicely landscaped backyard has raised garden beds and a shed. Conveniently located to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. Easy access to I-225.



