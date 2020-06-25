14552 E. Tufts Ave.

Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 Bed House in Aurora!!!!! - Great 3 bed/3 bath 2-car garage home!!! Located in the heart of the prestigious & award-winning Cherry Creek School District while providing easy access to E-470, I-225, the DTC, DIA, Buckley AFB, Aurora, Quincy & Cherry Creek reservoirs & the Southlands Mall shopping area. HUGE backyard for amazing outdoor living!!



Call TODAY to schedule a showing!!! (720) 357-6655



For More Available Rentals, Visit www.RentGoWalters.com/rentals



Walters & Company is a Colorado Owned and Licensed Real Estate Company and Equal Housing Provider



(RLNE4896823)