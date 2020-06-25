All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 14552 E. Tufts Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
14552 E. Tufts Ave.
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:30 PM

14552 E. Tufts Ave.

14552 East Tufts Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

14552 East Tufts Avenue, Aurora, CO 80015
Shenandoah

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bed House in Aurora!!!!! - Great 3 bed/3 bath 2-car garage home!!! Located in the heart of the prestigious & award-winning Cherry Creek School District while providing easy access to E-470, I-225, the DTC, DIA, Buckley AFB, Aurora, Quincy & Cherry Creek reservoirs & the Southlands Mall shopping area. HUGE backyard for amazing outdoor living!!

Call TODAY to schedule a showing!!! (720) 357-6655

For More Available Rentals, Visit www.RentGoWalters.com/rentals

Walters & Company is a Colorado Owned and Licensed Real Estate Company and Equal Housing Provider

(RLNE4896823)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14552 E. Tufts Ave. have any available units?
14552 E. Tufts Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 14552 E. Tufts Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
14552 E. Tufts Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14552 E. Tufts Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 14552 E. Tufts Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 14552 E. Tufts Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 14552 E. Tufts Ave. offers parking.
Does 14552 E. Tufts Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14552 E. Tufts Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14552 E. Tufts Ave. have a pool?
No, 14552 E. Tufts Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 14552 E. Tufts Ave. have accessible units?
No, 14552 E. Tufts Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 14552 E. Tufts Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 14552 E. Tufts Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14552 E. Tufts Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 14552 E. Tufts Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Southlands
6855 S Langdale St
Aurora, CO 80016
The Preserve at City Center
1098 S Evanston Way
Aurora, CO 80012
Shadow Ridge at Southlands
24750 E Applewood Cir
Aurora, CO 80016
Cherry Ridge Apartments
919 S Peoria St
Aurora, CO 80012
IMT Cornerstar Ranch
16363 E Fremont Ave
Aurora, CO 80016
Centro
10901 E Garden Dr
Aurora, CO 80012
Aspen Ridge
18851 E Baltic Pl
Aurora, CO 80013
Aurora Hills
11850 E Maple Ave
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College