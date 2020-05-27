14500 E. 2nd Ave #A111

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Remodeled 2 Bed/2 Bath Condo Available Now! - This unit features a freshly updated 2 bedroom/2 bathroom ground level with new paint, all new flooring and stainless appliances. Enjoy the cozy fireplace, large patio and spacious master suite with attached bathroom and large walk-in closet. Washer and dryer included in unit.



The location provides easy access to light rail, I-225 and I-70, and is just minutes from University of Colorado Hospital and Town Center at Aurora.



Pets allowed (max 2) with additional $25 per month per pet + $200 non-refundable fee. Property is available now! Please call/text/email to schedule your personal tour!



(RLNE4625417)