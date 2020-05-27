All apartments in Aurora
14500 E. 2nd Ave #A111
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14500 E. 2nd Ave #A111

14500 E 2nd Ave · No Longer Available
Location

14500 E 2nd Ave, Aurora, CO 80011
City Center North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Remodeled 2 Bed/2 Bath Condo Available Now! - This unit features a freshly updated 2 bedroom/2 bathroom ground level with new paint, all new flooring and stainless appliances. Enjoy the cozy fireplace, large patio and spacious master suite with attached bathroom and large walk-in closet. Washer and dryer included in unit.

The location provides easy access to light rail, I-225 and I-70, and is just minutes from University of Colorado Hospital and Town Center at Aurora.

Pets allowed (max 2) with additional $25 per month per pet + $200 non-refundable fee. Property is available now! Please call/text/email to schedule your personal tour!

(RLNE4625417)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

