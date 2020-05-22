All apartments in Aurora
Last updated December 23 2019 at 5:54 AM

14480 E Montana Cir Apt B

14480 East Montana Circle · No Longer Available
Location

14480 East Montana Circle, Aurora, CO 80012
Sable Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
PRICE REDUCED!! Freshly remodeled 4 Bedroom home! New Carpet, Paint and appliances. Brand New granite countertops and updated fireplace! This home features vaulted ceilings, balcony and 1 car detached garage. Space for storage and to spread out! Sorry, no pets allowed. Don't miss this opportunity.

$1,995 Rent/month - $1,995 Security Deposit
$50 flat fee for utilities/month

Available Immediately. Call New Age Real Estate today to view this exceptional property. Call Ryan today for more information at 720-512-9174 or Ryan@NewAgeRE.com

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14480 E Montana Cir Apt B have any available units?
14480 E Montana Cir Apt B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 14480 E Montana Cir Apt B have?
Some of 14480 E Montana Cir Apt B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14480 E Montana Cir Apt B currently offering any rent specials?
14480 E Montana Cir Apt B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14480 E Montana Cir Apt B pet-friendly?
No, 14480 E Montana Cir Apt B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 14480 E Montana Cir Apt B offer parking?
Yes, 14480 E Montana Cir Apt B offers parking.
Does 14480 E Montana Cir Apt B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14480 E Montana Cir Apt B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14480 E Montana Cir Apt B have a pool?
No, 14480 E Montana Cir Apt B does not have a pool.
Does 14480 E Montana Cir Apt B have accessible units?
No, 14480 E Montana Cir Apt B does not have accessible units.
Does 14480 E Montana Cir Apt B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14480 E Montana Cir Apt B has units with dishwashers.

