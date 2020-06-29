All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 14444 East Colorado Drive, Unit 203.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
14444 East Colorado Drive, Unit 203
Last updated February 28 2020 at 1:10 PM

14444 East Colorado Drive, Unit 203

14444 East Colorado Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Sable Ridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14444 East Colorado Drive, Aurora, CO 80012
Sable Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Two Bedroom Condo near I225 and Iliff with New Carpet & New Paint!!! - Sign up for a showing here>>>
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1123621?source=marketing

Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as 10 to 20 business days after a lease is signed!

This wonderful unit is very accessible to I-225 and Iliff Ave. This south-facing unit is on the second level with easy access. Only seconds from Interstate 225, this condo provides the best in location and ease of commute. The home has a large living room with a nice patio and a fireplace. It is a light and bright unit.

This wonderful home provides an abundance of light into the living and bedroom areas. It is clean and has a full size washer and dryer in the unit. There is a nice community pool. Convenient to dozens of local restaurants and with the extensive High Line Canal Trail not far away, this location provides access to 100s of miles of bike and hiking trails throughout the metropolitan area.

This property is very convenient to the Anschutz Medical Campus, Childrens Hospital, Buckley Air Force Base, and the Aurora City Center. This well-maintained condo has a wonderful feel.

One Car Garage
Pool, Tennis, Clubhouse
Deck

Pets - 1 Small Pet
Cooling Type - A/C
Utilities included - Water, Sewer & Trash
Laundry - Washer and Dryer
Fireplace - Yes
Parking - One Car Garage
School District - Aurora

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

(RLNE5294469)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14444 East Colorado Drive, Unit 203 have any available units?
14444 East Colorado Drive, Unit 203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 14444 East Colorado Drive, Unit 203 have?
Some of 14444 East Colorado Drive, Unit 203's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14444 East Colorado Drive, Unit 203 currently offering any rent specials?
14444 East Colorado Drive, Unit 203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14444 East Colorado Drive, Unit 203 pet-friendly?
Yes, 14444 East Colorado Drive, Unit 203 is pet friendly.
Does 14444 East Colorado Drive, Unit 203 offer parking?
Yes, 14444 East Colorado Drive, Unit 203 offers parking.
Does 14444 East Colorado Drive, Unit 203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14444 East Colorado Drive, Unit 203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14444 East Colorado Drive, Unit 203 have a pool?
Yes, 14444 East Colorado Drive, Unit 203 has a pool.
Does 14444 East Colorado Drive, Unit 203 have accessible units?
No, 14444 East Colorado Drive, Unit 203 does not have accessible units.
Does 14444 East Colorado Drive, Unit 203 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14444 East Colorado Drive, Unit 203 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Forum Fitzsimons
13650 E Colfax Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
Village at City Center
14902 East Gill Avenue
Aurora, CO 80012
Springs at Eagle Bend
7700 South Winnipeg Street
Aurora, CO 80015
Carriage Green
15899 E 13th Pl
Aurora, CO 80011
Oak Ridge
704 S Chambers Rd
Aurora, CO 80017
Summerfield
3504 S Zeno Way
Aurora, CO 80013
Copper Flats
13711 E Richthofen Cir
Aurora, CO 80011
Dayton Station Luxury Townhomes
3865 South Dallas Way
Aurora, CO 80014

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College