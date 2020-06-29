14444 East Colorado Drive, Unit 203

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Two Bedroom Condo near I225 and Iliff with New Carpet & New Paint!!! - Sign up for a showing here>>>

Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as 10 to 20 business days after a lease is signed!



This wonderful unit is very accessible to I-225 and Iliff Ave. This south-facing unit is on the second level with easy access. Only seconds from Interstate 225, this condo provides the best in location and ease of commute. The home has a large living room with a nice patio and a fireplace. It is a light and bright unit.



This wonderful home provides an abundance of light into the living and bedroom areas. It is clean and has a full size washer and dryer in the unit. There is a nice community pool. Convenient to dozens of local restaurants and with the extensive High Line Canal Trail not far away, this location provides access to 100s of miles of bike and hiking trails throughout the metropolitan area.



This property is very convenient to the Anschutz Medical Campus, Childrens Hospital, Buckley Air Force Base, and the Aurora City Center. This well-maintained condo has a wonderful feel.



One Car Garage

Pool, Tennis, Clubhouse

Deck



Pets - 1 Small Pet

Cooling Type - A/C

Utilities included - Water, Sewer & Trash

Laundry - Washer and Dryer

Fireplace - Yes

Parking - One Car Garage

School District - Aurora



Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/



