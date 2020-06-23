14324 East Hawaii Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace furnished in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

PROPERTY HAS NOE BEEN LEASED!



Charming 2 bed, 1 bath town home in Aurora!



AVAILABILITY DATE: AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY

PET RESTRICTIONS: No pets permitted



USE THIS LINK TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING (click either "Schedule Agent Showing" or "Enter Property Yourself"):



https://secure.rently.com/properties/842079?source=marketing



• Property Description •



DESCRIPTION:

* Totally renovated!

* Clean and well maintained

* Central A/C

* Woodburning fireplace

* Ceiling fans in bedrooms

* 2 bed, 1 bath

* Washer and dryer in unit

* Quiet neighborhood with minimal traffic



GARAGE/PARKING: One reserved parking space

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.

FURNISHED: No

PROPERTY TYPE: Townhouse, Attached

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water & Trash

AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $60-$80 in summer, $60-$80 in winter

YARD: No private yard

AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C

LAWN CARE: N/A



• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •



CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases

APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)

TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 for 3 beds or less, $100 for 4 beds, $125 for 5 beds or more (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)

PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, $500 for 3-4 pets. Pets are also subject to an additional security deposit.

GUARANTORS / COSIGNERS: Must complete the same application.

LEASE LENGTH: 12 months

LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: No

HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: N/A

HOA FEE: Paid for by the Owner

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: N/A



HOLD FEE: We do not hold properties for a fee. A property is removed from the market when an applicant has been approved and signed the lease.



PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management

LEASING AGENT: Tyler Howell



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):



Use this link to apply:



https://secure.rently.com/properties/842079?source=marketing



Click Apply Now

Complete the Online Application Form

Pay the Application Fee



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



Contact us to schedule a showing.