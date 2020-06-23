All apartments in Aurora
Location

14324 East Hawaii Circle, Aurora, CO 80012
Sable Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
PROPERTY HAS NOE BEEN LEASED!

Charming 2 bed, 1 bath town home in Aurora!

AVAILABILITY DATE: AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY
PET RESTRICTIONS: No pets permitted

USE THIS LINK TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING (click either "Schedule Agent Showing" or "Enter Property Yourself"):

https://secure.rently.com/properties/842079?source=marketing

• Property Description •

DESCRIPTION:
* Totally renovated!
* Clean and well maintained
* Central A/C
* Woodburning fireplace
* Ceiling fans in bedrooms
* 2 bed, 1 bath
* Washer and dryer in unit
* Quiet neighborhood with minimal traffic

GARAGE/PARKING: One reserved parking space
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Townhouse, Attached
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water & Trash
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $60-$80 in summer, $60-$80 in winter
YARD: No private yard
AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C
LAWN CARE: N/A

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 for 3 beds or less, $100 for 4 beds, $125 for 5 beds or more (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, $500 for 3-4 pets. Pets are also subject to an additional security deposit.
GUARANTORS / COSIGNERS: Must complete the same application.
LEASE LENGTH: 12 months
LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: No
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: N/A
HOA FEE: Paid for by the Owner
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: N/A

HOLD FEE: We do not hold properties for a fee. A property is removed from the market when an applicant has been approved and signed the lease.

PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Tyler Howell

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

Use this link to apply:

https://secure.rently.com/properties/842079?source=marketing

Click Apply Now
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14324 East Hawaii Circle have any available units?
14324 East Hawaii Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 14324 East Hawaii Circle have?
Some of 14324 East Hawaii Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14324 East Hawaii Circle currently offering any rent specials?
14324 East Hawaii Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14324 East Hawaii Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 14324 East Hawaii Circle is pet friendly.
Does 14324 East Hawaii Circle offer parking?
Yes, 14324 East Hawaii Circle offers parking.
Does 14324 East Hawaii Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14324 East Hawaii Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14324 East Hawaii Circle have a pool?
No, 14324 East Hawaii Circle does not have a pool.
Does 14324 East Hawaii Circle have accessible units?
No, 14324 East Hawaii Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 14324 East Hawaii Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 14324 East Hawaii Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
