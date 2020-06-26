All apartments in Aurora
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
14322 E 22nd Pl
Last updated August 11 2019 at 10:06 AM

14322 E 22nd Pl

14322 East 22nd Place · No Longer Available
Location

14322 East 22nd Place, Aurora, CO 80011
Sable Altura Chambers

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM END UNIT IN CULDESAC AVAILABLE NOW!! - Remodeled end triplex unit available immediately. This home features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, 1 car garage, swamp cooler and a big back yard. New paint, and carpet, newer appliances,remodeled bath, and full unfinished basement for lots of extra room! Culdesac location close to Anschutz Medical Campus, lightrail, I-225 and minutes to DIA. Please contact RaNae directly at 303-875-4091 to schedule a showing.
$1300/month
$1300/security deposit
Offered by MSC Real Estate Advisors

(RLNE4986953)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14322 E 22nd Pl have any available units?
14322 E 22nd Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 14322 E 22nd Pl currently offering any rent specials?
14322 E 22nd Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14322 E 22nd Pl pet-friendly?
No, 14322 E 22nd Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 14322 E 22nd Pl offer parking?
Yes, 14322 E 22nd Pl offers parking.
Does 14322 E 22nd Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14322 E 22nd Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14322 E 22nd Pl have a pool?
No, 14322 E 22nd Pl does not have a pool.
Does 14322 E 22nd Pl have accessible units?
No, 14322 E 22nd Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 14322 E 22nd Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 14322 E 22nd Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14322 E 22nd Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 14322 E 22nd Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
