14322 E 22nd Pl

SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM END UNIT IN CULDESAC AVAILABLE NOW!! - Remodeled end triplex unit available immediately. This home features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, 1 car garage, swamp cooler and a big back yard. New paint, and carpet, newer appliances,remodeled bath, and full unfinished basement for lots of extra room! Culdesac location close to Anschutz Medical Campus, lightrail, I-225 and minutes to DIA. Please contact RaNae directly at 303-875-4091 to schedule a showing.

$1300/month

$1300/security deposit

Offered by MSC Real Estate Advisors



