1425 South Dayton Court

Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as September 16th and up to 20 business days after a lease is signed!



This is a wonderful large townhome in Kensington that features 4 levels with a large master suite. Two bedrooms upstairs and one in the lower level, provide significant privacy for those who need it.

The unit features a large kitchen and dining area. There are hardwood floors throughout the main area of the house. This townhome includes a washer & dryer, central air conditioning, and an attached 2 car garage.



This popular Kensington complex was built in 2000 and provides a real urban style brick feel. There is a garden level bedroom with its own bathroom. The main floor features a fireplace and lots of built-in cabinets.



The location is fantastic with easy access to DIA, I-225 and the DTC area. The grounds are well maintained and the complex provides a pool, clubhouse, and trash removal.



Pets - 1 Dog or Cat

Cooling Type - A/C

Utilities included -Trash (HOA)

Laundry - W/D

Fireplace - Gas Fireplace

Parking -2 Car Garage

Basement - None

School District - Cherry Creek



For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/. Contact us at support@gkhouses.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.