1425 South Dayton Court

Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as September 16th and up to 20 business days after a lease is signed!
This is a wonderful large townhome in Kensington that features 4 levels with a large master suite. Two bedrooms upstairs and one in the lower level, provide significant privacy for those who need it.
The unit features a large kitchen and dining area. There are hardwood floors throughout the main area of the house. This townhome includes a washer & dryer, central air conditioning, and an attached 2 car garage.
This popular Kensington complex was built in 2000 and provides a real urban style brick feel. There is a garden level bedroom with its own bathroom. The main floor features a fireplace and lots of built-in cabinets.
The location is fantastic with easy access to DIA, I-225 and the DTC area. The grounds are well maintained and the complex provides a pool, clubhouse, and trash removal.
Pets - 1 Dog or Cat
Cooling Type - A/C
Utilities included -Trash (HOA)
Laundry - W/D
Fireplace - Gas Fireplace
Parking -2 Car Garage
Basement - None
School District - Cherry Creek
For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/. Contact us at support@gkhouses.com
Contact us to schedule a showing.