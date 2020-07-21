All apartments in Aurora
Last updated September 4 2019 at 6:05 PM

1425 South Dayton Court

1425 South Dayton Court · No Longer Available
Location

1425 South Dayton Court, Aurora, CO 80247
Dayton Triangle

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as September 16th and up to 20 business days after a lease is signed!

This is a wonderful large townhome in Kensington that features 4 levels with a large master suite. Two bedrooms upstairs and one in the lower level, provide significant privacy for those who need it.
The unit features a large kitchen and dining area. There are hardwood floors throughout the main area of the house. This townhome includes a washer & dryer, central air conditioning, and an attached 2 car garage.

This popular Kensington complex was built in 2000 and provides a real urban style brick feel. There is a garden level bedroom with its own bathroom. The main floor features a fireplace and lots of built-in cabinets.

The location is fantastic with easy access to DIA, I-225 and the DTC area. The grounds are well maintained and the complex provides a pool, clubhouse, and trash removal.

Pets - 1 Dog or Cat
Cooling Type - A/C
Utilities included -Trash (HOA)
Laundry - W/D
Fireplace - Gas Fireplace
Parking -2 Car Garage
Basement - None
School District - Cherry Creek

For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/. Contact us at support@gkhouses.com
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1425 South Dayton Court have any available units?
1425 South Dayton Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1425 South Dayton Court have?
Some of 1425 South Dayton Court's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1425 South Dayton Court currently offering any rent specials?
1425 South Dayton Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1425 South Dayton Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1425 South Dayton Court is pet friendly.
Does 1425 South Dayton Court offer parking?
Yes, 1425 South Dayton Court offers parking.
Does 1425 South Dayton Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1425 South Dayton Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1425 South Dayton Court have a pool?
Yes, 1425 South Dayton Court has a pool.
Does 1425 South Dayton Court have accessible units?
No, 1425 South Dayton Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1425 South Dayton Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1425 South Dayton Court does not have units with dishwashers.
