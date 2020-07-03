14241 E 1st Drive

Amenities

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo is located right in the heart of Aurora Town Center in Cherry Grove East 2 on the 2nd floor. Open floor plan with spacious family room has gas fireplace, new carpet, high ceilings throughout; access to covered balcony with storage closet. Large dining space off open kitchen, oak cabinets, SS appliances and plenty of cabinet and countertop space. Hallway features built in office nook, Large laundry room with upgraded washer and dryer included! Expansive master bedroom with large walk in closet and private full bath with large tub. Two additional bedrooms and second full bath. Walking distance to light rail, Aurora City Place and Mall, minutes to VA & Children's Hospitals, Buckley Air Force Base, DIA, DTC and I-225. Hiking, biking and running right outside your door on the High Line Canal. Two parking spaces available. No pets and no smoking allowed.