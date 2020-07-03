All apartments in Aurora
14241 E 1st Drive

14241 East 1st Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14241 East 1st Drive, Aurora, CO 80011
City Center North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo is located right in the heart of Aurora Town Center in Cherry Grove East 2 on the 2nd floor. Open floor plan with spacious family room has gas fireplace, new carpet, high ceilings throughout; access to covered balcony with storage closet. Large dining space off open kitchen, oak cabinets, SS appliances and plenty of cabinet and countertop space. Hallway features built in office nook, Large laundry room with upgraded washer and dryer included! Expansive master bedroom with large walk in closet and private full bath with large tub. Two additional bedrooms and second full bath. Walking distance to light rail, Aurora City Place and Mall, minutes to VA & Children's Hospitals, Buckley Air Force Base, DIA, DTC and I-225. Hiking, biking and running right outside your door on the High Line Canal. Two parking spaces available. No pets and no smoking allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14241 E 1st Drive have any available units?
14241 E 1st Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 14241 E 1st Drive have?
Some of 14241 E 1st Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14241 E 1st Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14241 E 1st Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14241 E 1st Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14241 E 1st Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 14241 E 1st Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14241 E 1st Drive offers parking.
Does 14241 E 1st Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14241 E 1st Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14241 E 1st Drive have a pool?
No, 14241 E 1st Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14241 E 1st Drive have accessible units?
No, 14241 E 1st Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14241 E 1st Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14241 E 1st Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

