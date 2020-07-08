All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 14224 E 1st Dr Apt C07.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
14224 E 1st Dr Apt C07
Last updated May 7 2020 at 7:38 AM

14224 E 1st Dr Apt C07

14224 East 1st Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
City Center North
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14224 East 1st Drive, Aurora, CO 80011
City Center North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
tennis court
This spacious and updated 2 BDR 2 Bath condo is an end unit with tons of light that flows throughout. With stylish laminate flooring throughout the living areas and granite counters in kitchen and baths, this is a spacious and charming unit. The master suite is large with 2 huge closets and full bath. The 2nd BDR is at the other end of the unit with the bath and laundry area. In the middle is a large living room with a fireplace, a dining space and the galley kitchen with tons of storage. The covered balcony/deck is also shaded by trees and a lovely outdoor space to enjoy. You have large sliders in both the living area and 2nd bedroom. They add tons of light to unit. This is a top floor unit so no neighbors above. The parking is convenient to both entrances to the unit, covered and reserved. This unit is close to lightrail and all RTD options. Convenient to Anschutz Medical campus and DIA or Denver. The community ammenities inlcude an outdoor pool. RoxEdge Property Management manages proerties throughout the Denver Metro Area and fully complies with all Fair Housing Laws.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14224 E 1st Dr Apt C07 have any available units?
14224 E 1st Dr Apt C07 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 14224 E 1st Dr Apt C07 have?
Some of 14224 E 1st Dr Apt C07's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14224 E 1st Dr Apt C07 currently offering any rent specials?
14224 E 1st Dr Apt C07 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14224 E 1st Dr Apt C07 pet-friendly?
Yes, 14224 E 1st Dr Apt C07 is pet friendly.
Does 14224 E 1st Dr Apt C07 offer parking?
Yes, 14224 E 1st Dr Apt C07 offers parking.
Does 14224 E 1st Dr Apt C07 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14224 E 1st Dr Apt C07 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14224 E 1st Dr Apt C07 have a pool?
Yes, 14224 E 1st Dr Apt C07 has a pool.
Does 14224 E 1st Dr Apt C07 have accessible units?
No, 14224 E 1st Dr Apt C07 does not have accessible units.
Does 14224 E 1st Dr Apt C07 have units with dishwashers?
No, 14224 E 1st Dr Apt C07 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fitz on 14th
13686 E 14th Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
Park Place at Exposition
10785 E Exposition Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Conifer Creek
2205 S Racine Way
Aurora, CO 80014
Waterford at Southlands
24631 E Applewood Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
Spur at Iliff Station
2367 South Blackhawk Street
Aurora, CO 80014
Tailwind Apartments
2345 North Emporia Street
Aurora, CO 80010
Landon Park Apartment Homes
100 S Sable Blvd
Aurora, CO 80012
Retreat at Fitzsimons
13700 East 5th Circle
Aurora, CO 80011

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College