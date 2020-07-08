14224 E 1st Dr Apt C07

Amenities

This spacious and updated 2 BDR 2 Bath condo is an end unit with tons of light that flows throughout. With stylish laminate flooring throughout the living areas and granite counters in kitchen and baths, this is a spacious and charming unit. The master suite is large with 2 huge closets and full bath. The 2nd BDR is at the other end of the unit with the bath and laundry area. In the middle is a large living room with a fireplace, a dining space and the galley kitchen with tons of storage. The covered balcony/deck is also shaded by trees and a lovely outdoor space to enjoy. You have large sliders in both the living area and 2nd bedroom. They add tons of light to unit. This is a top floor unit so no neighbors above. The parking is convenient to both entrances to the unit, covered and reserved. This unit is close to lightrail and all RTD options. Convenient to Anschutz Medical campus and DIA or Denver. The community ammenities inlcude an outdoor pool. RoxEdge Property Management manages proerties throughout the Denver Metro Area and fully complies with all Fair Housing Laws.