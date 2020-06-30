All apartments in Aurora
14218 E 1st Dr #B11

14218 East 1st Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14218 East 1st Drive, Aurora, CO 80011
City Center North

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
Awesome Large 1bed 1ba balcony separate DR FP A/C comm pool Laundy rm W/D hkups - Please check out our website for more photos and our current inventory at wwwsmithrentsdenver.com
Large 1 bedroom with all kitchen appliances. Separate laundry room with hookups. Large dining room and living room with wood burning fireplace. Large bedroom. 2nd floor unit with balcony. Community swim,clubhouse and tennis area. Central air, gas heat. This unit stays at a constant temperature because of the other units around it. Utilities could be very low. Deposit is the same as the rent with an application fee of $45 per adult. Smoking outside only. Pets are okay with an extra deposit of $100 if approved. 800sf big. Avail 4/1/2020. Please drive by the complex and the area to make sure it meets your criteria before setting up a showing as we are over 30 minutes away. Please call Kevin at 303/531-5540 with any questions or you can text him at 3035704285 just be sure to add the address you are interested in so he can respond accurately.

(RLNE5605488)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14218 E 1st Dr #B11 have any available units?
14218 E 1st Dr #B11 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 14218 E 1st Dr #B11 have?
Some of 14218 E 1st Dr #B11's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14218 E 1st Dr #B11 currently offering any rent specials?
14218 E 1st Dr #B11 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14218 E 1st Dr #B11 pet-friendly?
Yes, 14218 E 1st Dr #B11 is pet friendly.
Does 14218 E 1st Dr #B11 offer parking?
No, 14218 E 1st Dr #B11 does not offer parking.
Does 14218 E 1st Dr #B11 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14218 E 1st Dr #B11 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14218 E 1st Dr #B11 have a pool?
Yes, 14218 E 1st Dr #B11 has a pool.
Does 14218 E 1st Dr #B11 have accessible units?
No, 14218 E 1st Dr #B11 does not have accessible units.
Does 14218 E 1st Dr #B11 have units with dishwashers?
No, 14218 E 1st Dr #B11 does not have units with dishwashers.

