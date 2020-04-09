All apartments in Aurora
14216 East 1st Drive - 1, Unit B3

14216 East 1st Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14216 East 1st Drive, Aurora, CO 80011
City Center North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
This Freshly Renovated 2 Bdrm/1 Ba Cherry Grove East Condo is located in City Center North next to the Aurora Mall and very close to Aurora Centretech, Buckley AFB, UC Health Medical Campus, and terrific access to all major highways. Enjoy the tall trees and park-like setting on your private balcony in this quiet and highly sought-after development.

Brightly lit kitchen has plenty of cabinets and quality black appliances while quality wall-to-wall carpeting, ceramic tile floors, new washer and dryer, soft blue-grey colored walls, central heating and AC complete the home. The master bedroom is quite large and has walk-out access to the balcony. The second bedroom is small and quaint with a ceiling fan.

Included with rent is water, sewer & trash, landscape maintenance and snow removal, access to the swimming pools, tennis courts and a club house. Small dogs allowed but no cats preferred. Sec 8 Not Accepted.

Email: LEASING@EPICPROPS.CO with your Name, Phone Number, and Availability to request a Showing!

Deposit = One Month's rent
Application fee = $40/pp
Administrative Fee = $100
Tenant is to verify all information before entering into a lease agreement as the information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

**this is a tenant placement only and management will be performed by landlord after approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14216 East 1st Drive - 1, Unit B3 have any available units?
14216 East 1st Drive - 1, Unit B3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 14216 East 1st Drive - 1, Unit B3 have?
Some of 14216 East 1st Drive - 1, Unit B3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14216 East 1st Drive - 1, Unit B3 currently offering any rent specials?
14216 East 1st Drive - 1, Unit B3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14216 East 1st Drive - 1, Unit B3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 14216 East 1st Drive - 1, Unit B3 is pet friendly.
Does 14216 East 1st Drive - 1, Unit B3 offer parking?
No, 14216 East 1st Drive - 1, Unit B3 does not offer parking.
Does 14216 East 1st Drive - 1, Unit B3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14216 East 1st Drive - 1, Unit B3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14216 East 1st Drive - 1, Unit B3 have a pool?
Yes, 14216 East 1st Drive - 1, Unit B3 has a pool.
Does 14216 East 1st Drive - 1, Unit B3 have accessible units?
No, 14216 East 1st Drive - 1, Unit B3 does not have accessible units.
Does 14216 East 1st Drive - 1, Unit B3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14216 East 1st Drive - 1, Unit B3 has units with dishwashers.

