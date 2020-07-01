All apartments in Aurora
Last updated May 2 2019 at 12:14 PM

14212 E Gunnison Pl

14212 E Gunnison Pl · No Longer Available
Location

14212 E Gunnison Pl, Aurora, CO 80012
Sable Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
14212 E Gunnison Pl Available 06/14/19 - This large house in a great area is waiting for you to make it your home!

4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 separate living areas, and 1800 square feet means there is room for everyone to have their own space. There are large spaces to be together as well, if that is the need of the moment.

This home has fresh, new paint, new flooring, and a large, nicely done eat-in kitchen with new stainless and black appliances. A sliding door to a small deck just beyond makes entertaining a snap. It has everything you need and is ready for move-in June 14th.

The Winchester neighborhood is highly desirable and is near to bus lines, shopping, dining, and entertainment. This home will rent quickly, so call today to schedule a showing.

(RLNE3779488)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14212 E Gunnison Pl have any available units?
14212 E Gunnison Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 14212 E Gunnison Pl currently offering any rent specials?
14212 E Gunnison Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14212 E Gunnison Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 14212 E Gunnison Pl is pet friendly.
Does 14212 E Gunnison Pl offer parking?
No, 14212 E Gunnison Pl does not offer parking.
Does 14212 E Gunnison Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14212 E Gunnison Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14212 E Gunnison Pl have a pool?
No, 14212 E Gunnison Pl does not have a pool.
Does 14212 E Gunnison Pl have accessible units?
No, 14212 E Gunnison Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 14212 E Gunnison Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 14212 E Gunnison Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14212 E Gunnison Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 14212 E Gunnison Pl does not have units with air conditioning.

