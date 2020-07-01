All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 14130 E. Temple Drive #T6.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
14130 E. Temple Drive #T6
Last updated January 23 2020 at 5:20 PM

14130 E. Temple Drive #T6

14130 East Temple Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

14130 East Temple Drive, Aurora, CO 80015
Shenandoah

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Condo In Aurora - Appletree East - Don't miss out on this spacious Appletree East 2 bedroom 1.5 bath condo! Large living room features fireplace and large patio!! Kitchen has lots of cabinet space and built-ins for storage. Comes with a laundry room. Master bedroom has HUGE walk-in-closet with direct access to the Jack-n-Jill bathroom! Cherry Creek School District. EZ access to Parker Road, Denver Tech Center and Cherry Creek State Park. To schedule a showing, call (720) 697-0716 or email Stuart at Stuart@Starsandstripeshomes.com.

This home is professionally managed by Stars & Stripes Homes Inc.- a Colorado property management and real estate company.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4239015)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14130 E. Temple Drive #T6 have any available units?
14130 E. Temple Drive #T6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 14130 E. Temple Drive #T6 have?
Some of 14130 E. Temple Drive #T6's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14130 E. Temple Drive #T6 currently offering any rent specials?
14130 E. Temple Drive #T6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14130 E. Temple Drive #T6 pet-friendly?
No, 14130 E. Temple Drive #T6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 14130 E. Temple Drive #T6 offer parking?
No, 14130 E. Temple Drive #T6 does not offer parking.
Does 14130 E. Temple Drive #T6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14130 E. Temple Drive #T6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14130 E. Temple Drive #T6 have a pool?
No, 14130 E. Temple Drive #T6 does not have a pool.
Does 14130 E. Temple Drive #T6 have accessible units?
No, 14130 E. Temple Drive #T6 does not have accessible units.
Does 14130 E. Temple Drive #T6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 14130 E. Temple Drive #T6 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Del Arte Townhomes
11135 E Alameda Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Silverbrook
15403 E 1st Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
Avalon Southlands
6855 S Langdale St
Aurora, CO 80016
Aspenwood Apartments
572 Potomac St
Aurora, CO 80011
Village at City Center
14902 East Gill Avenue
Aurora, CO 80012
Oak Ridge
704 S Chambers Rd
Aurora, CO 80017
Fairways at Lowry
9913 E 1st Ave
Aurora, CO 80010
Canterra at Fitzsimons
358 Potomac Way
Aurora, CO 80011

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College