Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities

Cozy 2 bedroom with lots of yard! - Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath house in the up and coming Arts District of Aurora. Close to all amenities and several arts venues. Great fenced back yard with extra fenced garden area. Extra large shed with electricity to it. Would be a great workshop. Washer and dryer hook ups in basement. Lots of storage area in basement as well. Great front porch. Over-sized driveway. Residents pay all utilities and are responsible for yard care and snow removal. Sorry - no pets.



Shown by SWAN Enterprises & Consulting LLC, Teri Marquantte, Broker



(RLNE4966697)