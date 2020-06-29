All apartments in Aurora
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:37 PM

13950 E Oxford Pl #A316

13950 East Oxford Place · No Longer Available
Location

13950 East Oxford Place, Aurora, CO 80014
Meadow Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
sauna
Spacious 1 bed/1 Bath with Mountain Views - Available Now! Spacious 1 bed/1 bath condo with a washer and dryer in the unit! Updated kitchen with tons of storage. Large family room and dining room allows for a flexible floor plan. The family room and bedroom have dual sliding glass doors to access the balcony with endless views of the mountains. The bedroom has a large closet with built in shelves. The bathroom has a separate tub and shower. Elevator access. One reserved underground HEATED parking space. One additional private storage unit accessible from the garage. All appliances included. Small exercise room & dry sauna provided by the HOA. Tons of street parking available. Close to major transportation (Parker Road), shops and dining, parks, trails and Cherry Creek Reservoir. 12 month lease minimum. NO smoking of any kind please. 1st and security deposit to move in. $40 application fee per lease signer. Sorry No Pets Allowed. Tenant must have proof of renter's liability insurance. Enjoy this quiet community call for a showing today!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2744107)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13950 E Oxford Pl #A316 have any available units?
13950 E Oxford Pl #A316 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 13950 E Oxford Pl #A316 have?
Some of 13950 E Oxford Pl #A316's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13950 E Oxford Pl #A316 currently offering any rent specials?
13950 E Oxford Pl #A316 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13950 E Oxford Pl #A316 pet-friendly?
No, 13950 E Oxford Pl #A316 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 13950 E Oxford Pl #A316 offer parking?
Yes, 13950 E Oxford Pl #A316 offers parking.
Does 13950 E Oxford Pl #A316 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13950 E Oxford Pl #A316 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13950 E Oxford Pl #A316 have a pool?
Yes, 13950 E Oxford Pl #A316 has a pool.
Does 13950 E Oxford Pl #A316 have accessible units?
No, 13950 E Oxford Pl #A316 does not have accessible units.
Does 13950 E Oxford Pl #A316 have units with dishwashers?
No, 13950 E Oxford Pl #A316 does not have units with dishwashers.
