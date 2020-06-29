13950 E Oxford Pl #A316

Amenities

Spacious 1 bed/1 Bath with Mountain Views - Available Now! Spacious 1 bed/1 bath condo with a washer and dryer in the unit! Updated kitchen with tons of storage. Large family room and dining room allows for a flexible floor plan. The family room and bedroom have dual sliding glass doors to access the balcony with endless views of the mountains. The bedroom has a large closet with built in shelves. The bathroom has a separate tub and shower. Elevator access. One reserved underground HEATED parking space. One additional private storage unit accessible from the garage. All appliances included. Small exercise room & dry sauna provided by the HOA. Tons of street parking available. Close to major transportation (Parker Road), shops and dining, parks, trails and Cherry Creek Reservoir. 12 month lease minimum. NO smoking of any kind please. 1st and security deposit to move in. $40 application fee per lease signer. Sorry No Pets Allowed. Tenant must have proof of renter's liability insurance. Enjoy this quiet community call for a showing today!!



No Pets Allowed



