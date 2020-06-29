Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool hot tub

13823 E Lehigh Ave Unit C Available 08/07/20 Gorgeous Condo near Cherry Creek State Park! Vaulted Ceiling, Spiral Staircase, Two Balconies, Fireplace! - Beautiful open layout condo in the back of the Meadow Hills complex, giving a private, quite feel. No units above you, one of the two balconies opens up to Meadow Hills Golf Course. Complex is right across entrance to Cherry Creek State Park, near the Nine Mile Light Rail Station.



Some of the features of this fabulous condo include:

- Spiral staircase up to loft with huge store closet off the loft

- Gas fireplace for cozy winter nights

- New stainless steel appliances

- Central (forced air) heat and A/C

- Balconies on either side of unit, one off the living room and looking out to the trees on the edge of the golf course, and one off the second bedroom.

- Pool, hot tub, and water features for resident use

- Loft

- Private parking

- Cherry Creek School District

- All this and more in this open floor plan w/ lots of windows and good space for the sq. ft.



Don't miss this great opportunity to own a freshly updated unit in a prime location!



Please use the link below to apply!



https://areg.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=9e41f59c-da95-4a57-9f09-c996c97bb683&source=Website



Rental requirements are 3x the monthly rent in income, no prior evictions, and no history of violent crimes. Applications $45 per adult.



Pets: Dogs ok (w/ breed restrictions), $250 one-time fee, $25/month pet rent

Deposit: $1495

Rent: $1495/month

Utilities: $75/month flat rate for water, sewer, trash. Tenant pays electricity/gas.



Please text to schedule your tour today!



Natalia Moriel

Natalia.Moriel@RealAtlas.com

720.451.2960



(RLNE5936129)