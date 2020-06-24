All apartments in Aurora
13725 E Marina Dr
Last updated April 6 2019 at 7:13 AM

13725 E Marina Dr

13725 East Marina Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13725 East Marina Drive, Aurora, CO 80014
Heather Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
community garden
gym
pool
garage
tennis court
Heather Gardens Patio Home. Must be 55+ to live in this active adult community. Main floor living area of 1100 sf includes living room, dining room, kitchen, master bedroom, den (or 2nd bedroom), 2 bathrooms, fireplace , covered patio and 2 car garage. The full finished basement adds an additional 1000 sf and includes a washer /dryer and ½ bathroom.  Located on a quiet and safe cul-de-sac near the golf course. All appliances are included. Owner looking for 1 or 2 renters with an excellent rental record and/or good credit history. $1800 mo. Contact Colleen Appler at 303-550-7180 or email colleenappler@gmail.com.

Heather Garden Ammenities (Owner pays community fees)
Heather Gardens in Aurora, Colorado surrounds a 9-hole executive golf course with scenic ponds and beautiful walking trails. Residents enjoy the 50,000 square-foot clubhouse, where they can exercise in the indoor pool or fitness center equipped with locker rooms. Heather Gardens' homeowners can use the arts and crafts studio, ceramics studio, or woodshop to enjoy their favorite hobbies. The ballroom is the perfect place to attend a community party or host an event. With Rendezvous Restaurant on site, active adults can meet friends for dinner right within their community.
Outdoors, residents can relax at the resort-style pool, challenge friends to a match on the tennis courts or horseshoe pits, or use enjoy the community garden and

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

