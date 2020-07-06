All apartments in Aurora
13704 E Lehigh Ave
13704 E Lehigh Ave

13704 East Lehigh Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13704 East Lehigh Avenue, Aurora, CO 80014
Meadow Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Come live in the best blend of comfort and leisure, offering optimal indoor living space with great access to outdoor pastimes. This modern One bedroom is close to parks. You'll love this spacious yet homey place because of the natural light and ambiance... perfect for enjoying a cup of coffee in the morning or a cocktail during sunset. This light-filled one bedroom comes complete with updated appliances and a full-sized washer and dryer duo. The rent cost includes grounds keeping, snow removal, and seasonal access to the community pool. For even more outdoor space, Cherry Creek State Park is a mile away. Easy access to I-225 means you can get to Wash Park in 15 minutes, Fiddler's Green in 20 minutes, and the airport in 25 minutes. If you're a tidy person or couple looking for a bright, modern One bedroom to be your best home starting Nov 15th, please text or email. Owner pays for gas, groundskeeping, snow removal, and trash removal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13704 E Lehigh Ave have any available units?
13704 E Lehigh Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 13704 E Lehigh Ave have?
Some of 13704 E Lehigh Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13704 E Lehigh Ave currently offering any rent specials?
13704 E Lehigh Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13704 E Lehigh Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 13704 E Lehigh Ave is pet friendly.
Does 13704 E Lehigh Ave offer parking?
Yes, 13704 E Lehigh Ave offers parking.
Does 13704 E Lehigh Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13704 E Lehigh Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13704 E Lehigh Ave have a pool?
Yes, 13704 E Lehigh Ave has a pool.
Does 13704 E Lehigh Ave have accessible units?
No, 13704 E Lehigh Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 13704 E Lehigh Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13704 E Lehigh Ave has units with dishwashers.

