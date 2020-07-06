13704 E Lehigh Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

Come live in the best blend of comfort and leisure, offering optimal indoor living space with great access to outdoor pastimes. This modern One bedroom is close to parks. You'll love this spacious yet homey place because of the natural light and ambiance... perfect for enjoying a cup of coffee in the morning or a cocktail during sunset. This light-filled one bedroom comes complete with updated appliances and a full-sized washer and dryer duo. The rent cost includes grounds keeping, snow removal, and seasonal access to the community pool. For even more outdoor space, Cherry Creek State Park is a mile away. Easy access to I-225 means you can get to Wash Park in 15 minutes, Fiddler's Green in 20 minutes, and the airport in 25 minutes. If you're a tidy person or couple looking for a bright, modern One bedroom to be your best home starting Nov 15th, please text or email. Owner pays for gas, groundskeeping, snow removal, and trash removal.