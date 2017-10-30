All apartments in Aurora
1341 Lima St
1341 Lima St

1341 North Lima Street · No Longer Available
Location

1341 North Lima Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Del Mar Parkway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
Open floor plan with lots of big windows and natural light.  Hardwood and tile floors throughout.  Large open kitchen with dining room and adjacent patio for outdoor BBQ's.  Conforming 4th bedroom in large walkout basement.  Private backyard with off street parking and good yard space.  All appliances and washer and dryer included.   Great home near parks, shopping, schools, and downtown Denver.  Bus and light rail close for an easy work commute.  Easy access to lots of good restaurants and shopping only a few blocks away.  Fitzsimmons and Nome park also within a few minutes walk.  

Section 8 Accepted. No Pets, no smoking. $45 Application Fee per Applicant.

Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/1341-lima-st ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1341 Lima St have any available units?
1341 Lima St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 1341 Lima St currently offering any rent specials?
1341 Lima St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1341 Lima St pet-friendly?
No, 1341 Lima St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 1341 Lima St offer parking?
No, 1341 Lima St does not offer parking.
Does 1341 Lima St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1341 Lima St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1341 Lima St have a pool?
No, 1341 Lima St does not have a pool.
Does 1341 Lima St have accessible units?
No, 1341 Lima St does not have accessible units.
Does 1341 Lima St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1341 Lima St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1341 Lima St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1341 Lima St does not have units with air conditioning.
