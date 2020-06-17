1332 S Cathay Ct 201

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage recently renovated

Spacious Condo With 1 Car Attached Garage - Property Id: 147476



Available Now

- Community: Louisiana Purchase

-Rent: $1,385-Deposit: $1,385

-2 bedrooms -Master bedroom and Guest Bedroom

-1.5 bathrooms

-Washer/Dryer in Unit (included in rent)

- Top floor end unit

- New carpet/New paint/New Kitchen

- Central Air

-1 Car parking garage with large private storage space

-Community amenities include a pool.



NO smoking



Applicant Requirements Include: Monthly income of 3x rental amount required and credit score of 560 or higher.



Tenant responsible for gas and electric through Xcel Energy.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/147476p

