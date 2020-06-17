1332 S Cathay Ct 201

Amenities
Spacious Condo With 1 Car Attached Garage - Property Id: 147476
Available Now
- Community: Louisiana Purchase
-Rent: $1,385-Deposit: $1,385
-2 bedrooms -Master bedroom and Guest Bedroom
-1.5 bathrooms
-Washer/Dryer in Unit (included in rent)
- Top floor end unit
- New carpet/New paint/New Kitchen
- Central Air
-1 Car parking garage with large private storage space
-Community amenities include a pool.
NO smoking
Applicant Requirements Include: Monthly income of 3x rental amount required and credit score of 560 or higher.
Tenant responsible for gas and electric through Xcel Energy.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/147476p
