Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:47 PM

1332 S Cathay Ct 201

1332 South Cathay Court · No Longer Available
Location

1332 South Cathay Court, Aurora, CO 80017
Side Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious Condo With 1 Car Attached Garage - Property Id: 147476

Available Now
- Community: Louisiana Purchase
-Rent: $1,385-Deposit: $1,385
-2 bedrooms -Master bedroom and Guest Bedroom
-1.5 bathrooms
-Washer/Dryer in Unit (included in rent)
- Top floor end unit
- New carpet/New paint/New Kitchen
- Central Air
-1 Car parking garage with large private storage space
-Community amenities include a pool.

NO smoking

Applicant Requirements Include: Monthly income of 3x rental amount required and credit score of 560 or higher.

Tenant responsible for gas and electric through Xcel Energy.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/147476p
Property Id 147476

(RLNE5355568)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1332 S Cathay Ct 201 have any available units?
1332 S Cathay Ct 201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1332 S Cathay Ct 201 have?
Some of 1332 S Cathay Ct 201's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1332 S Cathay Ct 201 currently offering any rent specials?
1332 S Cathay Ct 201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1332 S Cathay Ct 201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1332 S Cathay Ct 201 is pet friendly.
Does 1332 S Cathay Ct 201 offer parking?
Yes, 1332 S Cathay Ct 201 offers parking.
Does 1332 S Cathay Ct 201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1332 S Cathay Ct 201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1332 S Cathay Ct 201 have a pool?
Yes, 1332 S Cathay Ct 201 has a pool.
Does 1332 S Cathay Ct 201 have accessible units?
No, 1332 S Cathay Ct 201 does not have accessible units.
Does 1332 S Cathay Ct 201 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1332 S Cathay Ct 201 has units with dishwashers.
