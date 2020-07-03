All apartments in Aurora
12833 E Alaska Ave
12833 E Alaska Ave

12833 East Alaska Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12833 East Alaska Avenue, Aurora, CO 80012
Aurora Hills

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
12833 E Alaska Ave Available 12/13/19 Beautiful 3 BR 2 BA family home on large corner lot - 3 BR 2 BA split level with an updated kitchen. Family room with a gas fireplace. 2 car garage with an automatic door opener. Large yard with a privacy fence. Walking distance to schools and parks. Close to I-225 and the Town Center at Aurora, home to many stores and shops.

- updated kitchen
- stainless steel appliances
- gas fireplace
- 2 car garage
- privacy fence

Rent: $1925
Deposit: $1925
Residents pay utilities.
Pet policy: Dogs and cats allowed
Pet deposit: $250 (non-refundable fee)
Pet rent: $25

Applications are available online for your convenience!

-$45 to apply per adult
-ID and verification of monthly income meeting a minimum 3x the rent amount is required to apply.

Please text or email us today to schedule a tour!

dfreeman0702@starkstate.net
(720) 538-2992

(RLNE5343030)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

