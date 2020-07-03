Amenities
12833 E Alaska Ave Available 12/13/19 Beautiful 3 BR 2 BA family home on large corner lot - 3 BR 2 BA split level with an updated kitchen. Family room with a gas fireplace. 2 car garage with an automatic door opener. Large yard with a privacy fence. Walking distance to schools and parks. Close to I-225 and the Town Center at Aurora, home to many stores and shops.
- updated kitchen
- stainless steel appliances
- gas fireplace
- 2 car garage
- privacy fence
Rent: $1925
Deposit: $1925
Residents pay utilities.
Pet policy: Dogs and cats allowed
Pet deposit: $250 (non-refundable fee)
Pet rent: $25
Applications are available online for your convenience!
-$45 to apply per adult
-ID and verification of monthly income meeting a minimum 3x the rent amount is required to apply.
Please text or email us today to schedule a tour!
dfreeman0702@starkstate.net
(720) 538-2992
(RLNE5343030)