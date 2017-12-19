Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated courtyard

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard

1281 Newark St - This 5 bedroom home has room for everyone, with 3 original bedrooms, and includes a guest house with two additional bedrooms, and its own private bath. There is a nice-sized living room and a dining room. The kitchen has been recently updated with new cabinets and counters.



There is also a sizable fenced back yard with a courtyard and covered patio, great for entertaining! This home is near bus lines, shopping, dining, and entertainment.



This is a rare gem in the area and is sure to be leased quickly, so apply today!



Please take a moment to review our rental requirements, pet policies, and answers to other frequently asked questions here www.TBRHomes.com/FAQs



These photos and video are from 2018, but are still a good representation.



(RLNE3772262)