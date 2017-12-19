All apartments in Aurora
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:31 AM

1281 Newark St

1281 Newark Street · (303) 961-7004
Location

1281 Newark Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Del Mar Parkway

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 1281 Newark St · Avail. now

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 1725 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
courtyard
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
1281 Newark St - This 5 bedroom home has room for everyone, with 3 original bedrooms, and includes a guest house with two additional bedrooms, and its own private bath. There is a nice-sized living room and a dining room. The kitchen has been recently updated with new cabinets and counters.

There is also a sizable fenced back yard with a courtyard and covered patio, great for entertaining! This home is near bus lines, shopping, dining, and entertainment.

This is a rare gem in the area and is sure to be leased quickly, so apply today!

Please take a moment to review our rental requirements, pet policies, and answers to other frequently asked questions here www.TBRHomes.com/FAQs

These photos and video are from 2018, but are still a good representation.

(RLNE3772262)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1281 Newark St have any available units?
1281 Newark St has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1281 Newark St have?
Some of 1281 Newark St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1281 Newark St currently offering any rent specials?
1281 Newark St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1281 Newark St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1281 Newark St is pet friendly.
Does 1281 Newark St offer parking?
No, 1281 Newark St does not offer parking.
Does 1281 Newark St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1281 Newark St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1281 Newark St have a pool?
No, 1281 Newark St does not have a pool.
Does 1281 Newark St have accessible units?
No, 1281 Newark St does not have accessible units.
Does 1281 Newark St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1281 Newark St does not have units with dishwashers.
