Last updated June 25 2019 at 9:34 AM

1265 S Idalia Street

1265 South Idalia Street · No Longer Available
Location

1265 South Idalia Street, Aurora, CO 80017
Rocky Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated Bi-Level Townhome--Pool, Stainless Appliances, Storage-Available Now! - Come home to this updated bi-level town home with almost 1100 sqft of living space. With with Stainless Steel Appliances, Newer Carpet, Full Size washer & dryer, private rear yard, and walking distance to parks, recreation, or shopping -This one will go fast!

Multiple Levels of living in a great location!

This great town home is updated with extra storage under the stairs and a storage room outside, huge closets, and has plenty of space to enjoy! Also has an outside yard area that provides a private way to enjoy relaxing outside your home.

The pool is walking distance to chill, relax, & cool off this Summer or fun for the kids! Stay cozy in the Winter with a wood burning Fireplace and large living room!

Close to everything great that Aurora and East Denver living has to offer! Enjoy a walk to the nearby West Tollgate Creek greenbelt.

Water, Trash, Snow Removal, & Landscaping included in monthly rent!

Small pets ok w/additional pet deposit and $50 additional rent per month. (please no pit bulls, rotts, dobermans, chows)

Application fee $40 per person over 18+ years of age. Must gross 3x's amount of rent. no evictions or section 8.

Call or Text Laura at 303-525-0462 to schedule a showing OR, you can complete an Information Request Card at www.atsmithco.com Just click on the property address and complete the Contact Us Info!

If you need assistance please call 303-233-3976.

(RLNE3944272)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1265 S Idalia Street have any available units?
1265 S Idalia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1265 S Idalia Street have?
Some of 1265 S Idalia Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1265 S Idalia Street currently offering any rent specials?
1265 S Idalia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1265 S Idalia Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1265 S Idalia Street is pet friendly.
Does 1265 S Idalia Street offer parking?
No, 1265 S Idalia Street does not offer parking.
Does 1265 S Idalia Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1265 S Idalia Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1265 S Idalia Street have a pool?
Yes, 1265 S Idalia Street has a pool.
Does 1265 S Idalia Street have accessible units?
No, 1265 S Idalia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1265 S Idalia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1265 S Idalia Street does not have units with dishwashers.
