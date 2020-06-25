1265 S Idalia Street

Amenities
Updated Bi-Level Townhome--Pool, Stainless Appliances, Storage-Available Now! - Come home to this updated bi-level town home with almost 1100 sqft of living space. With with Stainless Steel Appliances, Newer Carpet, Full Size washer & dryer, private rear yard, and walking distance to parks, recreation, or shopping -This one will go fast!
Multiple Levels of living in a great location!
This great town home is updated with extra storage under the stairs and a storage room outside, huge closets, and has plenty of space to enjoy! Also has an outside yard area that provides a private way to enjoy relaxing outside your home.
The pool is walking distance to chill, relax, & cool off this Summer or fun for the kids! Stay cozy in the Winter with a wood burning Fireplace and large living room!
Close to everything great that Aurora and East Denver living has to offer! Enjoy a walk to the nearby West Tollgate Creek greenbelt.
Water, Trash, Snow Removal, & Landscaping included in monthly rent!
Small pets ok w/additional pet deposit and $50 additional rent per month. (please no pit bulls, rotts, dobermans, chows)
Application fee $40 per person over 18+ years of age. Must gross 3x's amount of rent. no evictions or section 8.
Call or Text Laura at 303-525-0462 to schedule a showing OR, you can complete an Information Request Card at www.atsmithco.com Just click on the property address and complete the Contact Us Info!
If you need assistance please call 303-233-3976.
(RLNE3944272)