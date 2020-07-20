All apartments in Aurora
12463 E Wesley Ave
Last updated April 7 2019 at 7:33 AM

12463 E Wesley Ave

12463 East Wesley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12463 East Wesley Avenue, Aurora, CO 80014
East Ridge - Ptarmigan Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
AVAIL 04/19/2019

12 - 13 MONTH LEASE TERM OPTIONS

Details:
2BR/2.5BA Patio Home
2 Car Garage
Private Loft on 2nd Floor
Beautiful and UPGRADED
Private Community
European Kitchen Cabinets
Granite Counter Tops
LG Stainless Steel Appliances
NEW Hardwood Floors on Lower Level
Marble, 5 Piece Master Bath
Jetted Tub
Gas Fireplace
Washer/Dryer
Large Deck on Greenbelt
Huge, Unfinished Basement
Rare, Desirable Floor-Plan
Main Floor Master Bedroom
Great Location
Common Areas are Well Maintained by the HOA
Plenty of Amenities Within Walking and Driving Distance

PET FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350-$700 Pet Deposit

Resident Utilities: Water/Sewer, Electricity/Gas, Cable/Internet. TRASH INCLUDED!

$1,850 Rent/month - $1,850 Security Deposit

For Showings, call or text Kayla @ 720-755-0475 or email Kayla@NewAgeRE.com

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12463 E Wesley Ave have any available units?
12463 E Wesley Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 12463 E Wesley Ave have?
Some of 12463 E Wesley Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12463 E Wesley Ave currently offering any rent specials?
12463 E Wesley Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12463 E Wesley Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 12463 E Wesley Ave is pet friendly.
Does 12463 E Wesley Ave offer parking?
Yes, 12463 E Wesley Ave offers parking.
Does 12463 E Wesley Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12463 E Wesley Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12463 E Wesley Ave have a pool?
No, 12463 E Wesley Ave does not have a pool.
Does 12463 E Wesley Ave have accessible units?
No, 12463 E Wesley Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 12463 E Wesley Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12463 E Wesley Ave has units with dishwashers.
