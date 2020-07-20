12463 E Wesley Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

AVAIL 04/19/2019



12 - 13 MONTH LEASE TERM OPTIONS



Details:

2BR/2.5BA Patio Home

2 Car Garage

Private Loft on 2nd Floor

Beautiful and UPGRADED

Private Community

European Kitchen Cabinets

Granite Counter Tops

LG Stainless Steel Appliances

NEW Hardwood Floors on Lower Level

Marble, 5 Piece Master Bath

Jetted Tub

Gas Fireplace

Washer/Dryer

Large Deck on Greenbelt

Huge, Unfinished Basement

Rare, Desirable Floor-Plan

Main Floor Master Bedroom

Great Location

Common Areas are Well Maintained by the HOA

Plenty of Amenities Within Walking and Driving Distance



PET FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350-$700 Pet Deposit



Resident Utilities: Water/Sewer, Electricity/Gas, Cable/Internet. TRASH INCLUDED!



$1,850 Rent/month - $1,850 Security Deposit



For Showings, call or text Kayla @ 720-755-0475 or email Kayla@NewAgeRE.com



To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.



We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.