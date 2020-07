Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Very spacious 4 bed 3 bath 2 story home located in Aurora. The property has many of its original features and charm. Large family and sitting room providing a nice open floor concept. Newer vinyl flooring through the main level living area. Large master bedroom, master bathroom and walk-in closet. Nice updated office area in the basement. Huge lot with many different fruit trees. Conveniently located near I-225, Shopping areas, restaurants and more.