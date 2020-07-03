All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 12315 E Cedar Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
12315 E Cedar Cir
Last updated October 22 2019 at 1:38 PM

12315 E Cedar Cir

12315 East Cedar Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12315 East Cedar Circle, Aurora, CO 80012
Aurora Hills Golf Course

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Large Family Home for Rent - Property Id: 160736

Beautiful corner lot (1/4 acre) with manicured, mature landscape. Large 4 Bdrm, 3.5 bath, split level, with 3350 sq ft living space and over sized two car garage. Quiet professional neighborhood, large private fenced yard, Balcony off Master Bedroom.

Includes washer and dryer, refrigerator, wet bar, irrigation system, landscape lighting and hot water heat. Well maintained with many upgrades.

Located 1 mile west of I-225 in the Aurora Hills Golf Community of Windsor Park. 10 minutes (1.5 miles) from Anschutz Medical and Children's Hospital Campus, 20 Minutes to Cherry Creek and DTC, 25 minutes to downtown or DIA.

Convenient to shopping including grocery, Home Depot, Best Buy, Target, FedEx etc. and tons of restaurants and theaters within 2 miles or 10 minutes. Near the Aurora Town Center. Can be rented semi furnished or unfurnished.

Requires excellent credit and security deposit. Pets are negotiable.
Call for more details or arrange a viewing.

Thank you for looking.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/160736p
Property Id 160736

(RLNE5175404)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12315 E Cedar Cir have any available units?
12315 E Cedar Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 12315 E Cedar Cir have?
Some of 12315 E Cedar Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12315 E Cedar Cir currently offering any rent specials?
12315 E Cedar Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12315 E Cedar Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 12315 E Cedar Cir is pet friendly.
Does 12315 E Cedar Cir offer parking?
Yes, 12315 E Cedar Cir offers parking.
Does 12315 E Cedar Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12315 E Cedar Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12315 E Cedar Cir have a pool?
No, 12315 E Cedar Cir does not have a pool.
Does 12315 E Cedar Cir have accessible units?
No, 12315 E Cedar Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 12315 E Cedar Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12315 E Cedar Cir has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fitz on 14th
13686 E 14th Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
Liberty Creek Apartment Homes
13100 E Kansas Dr
Aurora, CO 80012
Aspenwood Apartments
572 Potomac St
Aurora, CO 80011
Shadow Ridge at Southlands
24750 E Applewood Cir
Aurora, CO 80016
Summerfield
3504 S Zeno Way
Aurora, CO 80013
Dayton Station Luxury Townhomes
3865 South Dallas Way
Aurora, CO 80014
Aurora Hills
11850 E Maple Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Canterra at Fitzsimons
358 Potomac Way
Aurora, CO 80011

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College