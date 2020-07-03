12315 E Cedar Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Large Family Home for Rent - Property Id: 160736



Beautiful corner lot (1/4 acre) with manicured, mature landscape. Large 4 Bdrm, 3.5 bath, split level, with 3350 sq ft living space and over sized two car garage. Quiet professional neighborhood, large private fenced yard, Balcony off Master Bedroom.



Includes washer and dryer, refrigerator, wet bar, irrigation system, landscape lighting and hot water heat. Well maintained with many upgrades.



Located 1 mile west of I-225 in the Aurora Hills Golf Community of Windsor Park. 10 minutes (1.5 miles) from Anschutz Medical and Children's Hospital Campus, 20 Minutes to Cherry Creek and DTC, 25 minutes to downtown or DIA.



Convenient to shopping including grocery, Home Depot, Best Buy, Target, FedEx etc. and tons of restaurants and theaters within 2 miles or 10 minutes. Near the Aurora Town Center. Can be rented semi furnished or unfurnished.



Requires excellent credit and security deposit. Pets are negotiable.

Call for more details or arrange a viewing.



Thank you for looking.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/160736p

Property Id 160736



(RLNE5175404)