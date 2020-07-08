All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 12281 E Tennessee Dr 306.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
12281 E Tennessee Dr 306
Last updated May 18 2020 at 12:09 PM

12281 E Tennessee Dr 306

12281 East Tennessee Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Aurora Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12281 East Tennessee Drive, Aurora, CO 80012
Aurora Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
Updated 2BR condo in quiet, safe, & great location - Property Id: 272568

Newly updated 2-bed 2-bath condo in a quiet and safe neighborhood in Aurora in a well kept Cedar Cove II complex. Strategically located about a mile away from I-225 and Mississippi Avenue with plenty of stores and restaurants nearby.

New appliances, new carpet, updated bathrooms, and new paint throughout. Washer and dryer included in the condo, no more going to a laundromat or shared laundry units. New water heater, furnace, and AC. Water included, you pay for gas and electric only.

Top floor corner unit with a large covered private balcony overlooking the greenbelt. The front door goes down to the courtyard and the back door to the parking area. There is no need to go around a building just to get to your car. Comes with one assigned covered parking and one open parking.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/272568
Property Id 272568

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5751791)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12281 E Tennessee Dr 306 have any available units?
12281 E Tennessee Dr 306 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 12281 E Tennessee Dr 306 have?
Some of 12281 E Tennessee Dr 306's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12281 E Tennessee Dr 306 currently offering any rent specials?
12281 E Tennessee Dr 306 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12281 E Tennessee Dr 306 pet-friendly?
No, 12281 E Tennessee Dr 306 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 12281 E Tennessee Dr 306 offer parking?
Yes, 12281 E Tennessee Dr 306 offers parking.
Does 12281 E Tennessee Dr 306 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12281 E Tennessee Dr 306 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12281 E Tennessee Dr 306 have a pool?
No, 12281 E Tennessee Dr 306 does not have a pool.
Does 12281 E Tennessee Dr 306 have accessible units?
No, 12281 E Tennessee Dr 306 does not have accessible units.
Does 12281 E Tennessee Dr 306 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12281 E Tennessee Dr 306 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apex on the Highline
15997 E Ford Cir
Aurora, CO 80017
Conifer Creek
2205 S Racine Way
Aurora, CO 80014
City Center Station
14107 E Kansas Pl
Aurora, CO 80012
Hearthstone at City Center
932 S Helena Way
Aurora, CO 80017
Cambrian
15601 E Caspian Cir
Aurora, CO 80013
Fairways at Lowry
9913 E 1st Ave
Aurora, CO 80010
Aspen Ridge
18851 E Baltic Pl
Aurora, CO 80013
Glen at the Park
490 S Joplin St
Aurora, CO 80017

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College