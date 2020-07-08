12281 E Tennessee Dr 306

Amenities

Updated 2BR condo in quiet, safe, & great location - Property Id: 272568



Newly updated 2-bed 2-bath condo in a quiet and safe neighborhood in Aurora in a well kept Cedar Cove II complex. Strategically located about a mile away from I-225 and Mississippi Avenue with plenty of stores and restaurants nearby.



New appliances, new carpet, updated bathrooms, and new paint throughout. Washer and dryer included in the condo, no more going to a laundromat or shared laundry units. New water heater, furnace, and AC. Water included, you pay for gas and electric only.



Top floor corner unit with a large covered private balcony overlooking the greenbelt. The front door goes down to the courtyard and the back door to the parking area. There is no need to go around a building just to get to your car. Comes with one assigned covered parking and one open parking.

No Pets Allowed



