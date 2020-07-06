All apartments in Aurora
Last updated May 11 2020

12205 E 2nd Drive

12205 East 2nd Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12205 East 2nd Drive, Aurora, CO 80011
Aurora Hills Golf Course

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER!
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before May 31, 2020!

Located in the Aurora Hills Golf Course neighborhood in Aurora, CO, this 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms townhouse home property rental is unfurnished.

The spacious and comfy interior has a premium hardwood floor and fireplace. Its lovely kitchen has fine cabinetry, glossy granite countertop, and stainless steel appliances: refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave. An in-unit washer and dryer are also included in the rent along with central A/C, double pane/storm windows, and electric heating. The exterior has a fenced yard with a sprinkler system. Its close to and from the parks. No pets, sorry. Smoking is prohibited in the property, too.

It comes with a 2-car attached garage.

The tenant must take responsibility for the electric and gas bills. Whereas the water, trash, landscaping, and HOA fees will be covered by the landlord.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Highline Park, Del Mar Park, and Hoffman Park.

Bus lines:
121 Peoria Street - 0.1 mile
10 East 12th Avenue - 0.4 mile
6 East 6th Avenue - 0.4 mile

Rail lines:
R RidgeGate Parkway Station to Peoria Station - 1.0 mile
R Lincoln Station to Peoria Station - 1.0 mile

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5702772)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12205 E 2nd Drive have any available units?
12205 E 2nd Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 12205 E 2nd Drive have?
Some of 12205 E 2nd Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12205 E 2nd Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12205 E 2nd Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12205 E 2nd Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12205 E 2nd Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 12205 E 2nd Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12205 E 2nd Drive offers parking.
Does 12205 E 2nd Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12205 E 2nd Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12205 E 2nd Drive have a pool?
No, 12205 E 2nd Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12205 E 2nd Drive have accessible units?
No, 12205 E 2nd Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12205 E 2nd Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12205 E 2nd Drive has units with dishwashers.

