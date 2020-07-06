12205 E 2nd Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER!

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before May 31, 2020!



Located in the Aurora Hills Golf Course neighborhood in Aurora, CO, this 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms townhouse home property rental is unfurnished.



The spacious and comfy interior has a premium hardwood floor and fireplace. Its lovely kitchen has fine cabinetry, glossy granite countertop, and stainless steel appliances: refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave. An in-unit washer and dryer are also included in the rent along with central A/C, double pane/storm windows, and electric heating. The exterior has a fenced yard with a sprinkler system. Its close to and from the parks. No pets, sorry. Smoking is prohibited in the property, too.



It comes with a 2-car attached garage.



The tenant must take responsibility for the electric and gas bills. Whereas the water, trash, landscaping, and HOA fees will be covered by the landlord.



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Highline Park, Del Mar Park, and Hoffman Park.



Bus lines:

121 Peoria Street - 0.1 mile

10 East 12th Avenue - 0.4 mile

6 East 6th Avenue - 0.4 mile



Rail lines:

R RidgeGate Parkway Station to Peoria Station - 1.0 mile

R Lincoln Station to Peoria Station - 1.0 mile



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5702772)