12123 E Kentucky Ave

Basement Apartment for rent in Aurora - Property Id: 183949



Basement apartment in Aurora Hills! 20min from downtown Denver!

All utilities (XCEL, internet, premium cable, trash and water) INCLUDED

1 bedroom + 1 bathroom PLUS den or office space

Independent entrance and private patio.

WASHER and DRYER in the unit!!

Dishwasher.

Hardwood floor in the living room, tile in the kitchen and bathroom

PLUS NEW Carpet in the Den/office & bedroom!! All rooms have windows! 8ft ceilings!

New blinds added in every room.

Built in wall unit/entertainment center for extra storage and organization in the living room.

Remodeled and clean.

Enjoy your own outdoor small patio to relax in. Parking right in front of the house.

This is a nice neighborhood, 20 minutes to downtown Denver, 7 minutes from Lowry, 12 minutes to Cherry Creek and walking distance to Walgreens, Safeway and local restaurants.



Non smoking household. Pet negotiable.



$1400 per month 12/14 or 17 month lease available. One year lease min. required.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/183949

No Pets Allowed



