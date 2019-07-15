All apartments in Aurora
12123 E Kentucky Ave
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

12123 E Kentucky Ave

12123 East Kentucky Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12123 East Kentucky Avenue, Aurora, CO 80012
Aurora Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Basement Apartment for rent in Aurora - Property Id: 183949

w/d in unit
no smoking
street parking
Basement apartment in Aurora Hills! 20min from downtown Denver!
All utilities (XCEL, internet, premium cable, trash and water) INCLUDED
1 bedroom + 1 bathroom PLUS den or office space
Independent entrance and private patio.
WASHER and DRYER in the unit!!
Dishwasher.
Hardwood floor in the living room, tile in the kitchen and bathroom
PLUS NEW Carpet in the Den/office & bedroom!! All rooms have windows! 8ft ceilings!
New blinds added in every room.
Built in wall unit/entertainment center for extra storage and organization in the living room.
Remodeled and clean.
Enjoy your own outdoor small patio to relax in. Parking right in front of the house.
This is a nice neighborhood, 20 minutes to downtown Denver, 7 minutes from Lowry, 12 minutes to Cherry Creek and walking distance to Walgreens, Safeway and local restaurants.

Non smoking household. Pet negotiable.

$1400 per month 12/14 or 17 month lease available. One year lease min. required.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/183949
Property Id 183949

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5373659)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12123 E Kentucky Ave have any available units?
12123 E Kentucky Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 12123 E Kentucky Ave have?
Some of 12123 E Kentucky Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12123 E Kentucky Ave currently offering any rent specials?
12123 E Kentucky Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12123 E Kentucky Ave pet-friendly?
No, 12123 E Kentucky Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 12123 E Kentucky Ave offer parking?
Yes, 12123 E Kentucky Ave offers parking.
Does 12123 E Kentucky Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12123 E Kentucky Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12123 E Kentucky Ave have a pool?
No, 12123 E Kentucky Ave does not have a pool.
Does 12123 E Kentucky Ave have accessible units?
No, 12123 E Kentucky Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 12123 E Kentucky Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12123 E Kentucky Ave has units with dishwashers.

