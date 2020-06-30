12083 E Harvard Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool tennis court

2 bed 2 bath 1st floor condo - This gorgeous 2 Bed & 2 Bath condo has 2 large bedrooms w/ walk in closets. Corner family room fireplace, updated stainless steel appliances & cabinents in kitchen. Open floor plan with dining room. Private patio w/ access gate leading to community amenities including pool and tennis courts. Excellent location for I225 commuters. Close to shopping and restaurants. No smoking. Some breeds of dogs accepted with $50 increase plus $300 pet deposit. Please call from 9am-6pm only 303-841-1225 Professionally managed by Hayes & Company Inc. To view a virtual walkthrough of this property please go to



https://kuula.co/share/7J0lP/collection/7lD9p



For available properties please visit www.vrhayes.com



(RLNE5558218)