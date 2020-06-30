All apartments in Aurora
12083 E Harvard Ave
12083 E Harvard Ave

12083 East Harvard Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12083 East Harvard Avenue, Aurora, CO 80014
East Ridge - Ptarmigan Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
2 bed 2 bath 1st floor condo - This gorgeous 2 Bed & 2 Bath condo has 2 large bedrooms w/ walk in closets. Corner family room fireplace, updated stainless steel appliances & cabinents in kitchen. Open floor plan with dining room. Private patio w/ access gate leading to community amenities including pool and tennis courts. Excellent location for I225 commuters. Close to shopping and restaurants. No smoking. Some breeds of dogs accepted with $50 increase plus $300 pet deposit. Please call from 9am-6pm only 303-841-1225 Professionally managed by Hayes & Company Inc. To view a virtual walkthrough of this property please go to

https://kuula.co/share/7J0lP/collection/7lD9p

For available properties please visit www.vrhayes.com

(RLNE5558218)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

