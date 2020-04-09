12041 E Harvard Ave Apt 206

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse dog park parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Spacious, 1 bed, 1 bath condo on the 2nd floor in Telegraph Hill II. Excellent Schools Cherry Creek School District. Near Nine Mile Station and I-225; close to Cherry Creek State Park and less than to 2 miles to Jewell Wetlands Park. Walk-in Closet in bedroom with additional storage on the balcony. Water and trash is included. No Smoking. Call 303-757-2866. We are an Equal Housing Opportunity Landlord.



Central heating/air

Wood Fireplace

Vaulted Ceilings

Skylight

One assigned parking space. Additional parking available.

Stackable Washer & Dryer included

Telegraph Hill II has a pool, clubhouse, tennis courts, and a dog run

12 month lease



Online or Automatic Rent Payment Option Available



Schools: Cherry Creek Schools:

Elementary: East Ridge

Middle: Prairie

High School: Overland



Garages may be available for rent.



2 story buildings -- units are 1 level

Large complex 1 block south of Iliff on Peoria

East Harvard Avenue is 1 block South of Iliff, and 1 block North of Yale.



Directions:

From the South take I-225 to Parker Rd., go West to Peoria (first light), make a right on Peoria to Harvard (1 block past Yale) and turn left; complex is on the right.



From the North take I-225 to Iliff, go West to Peoria, make a left on Peoria to Harvard and turn right; complex is on the right.

Fees paid by renter: Credit App; Security Deposit; Pet deposit



(RLNE2789781)