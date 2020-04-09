All apartments in Aurora
Last updated November 6 2019 at 11:46 AM

12041 E Harvard Ave Apt 206

12041 East Harvard Avenue
Location

12041 East Harvard Avenue, Aurora, CO 80014
East Ridge - Ptarmigan Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Spacious, 1 bed, 1 bath condo on the 2nd floor in Telegraph Hill II. Excellent Schools Cherry Creek School District. Near Nine Mile Station and I-225; close to Cherry Creek State Park and less than to 2 miles to Jewell Wetlands Park. Walk-in Closet in bedroom with additional storage on the balcony. Water and trash is included. No Smoking. Call 303-757-2866. We are an Equal Housing Opportunity Landlord.

Central heating/air
Wood Fireplace
Vaulted Ceilings
Skylight
One assigned parking space. Additional parking available.
Stackable Washer & Dryer included
Telegraph Hill II has a pool, clubhouse, tennis courts, and a dog run
12 month lease

Online or Automatic Rent Payment Option Available

Schools: Cherry Creek Schools:
Elementary: East Ridge
Middle: Prairie
High School: Overland

Garages may be available for rent.

2 story buildings -- units are 1 level
Large complex 1 block south of Iliff on Peoria
East Harvard Avenue is 1 block South of Iliff, and 1 block North of Yale.

Directions:
From the South take I-225 to Parker Rd., go West to Peoria (first light), make a right on Peoria to Harvard (1 block past Yale) and turn left; complex is on the right.

From the North take I-225 to Iliff, go West to Peoria, make a left on Peoria to Harvard and turn right; complex is on the right.
Fees paid by renter: Credit App; Security Deposit; Pet deposit

(RLNE2789781)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

