Aurora, CO
12003 E. Yale Ave
Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:07 AM

12003 E. Yale Ave

12003 East Yale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12003 East Yale Avenue, Aurora, CO 80014
East Ridge - Ptarmigan Park

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
12003 E. Yale Ave Available 09/01/19 3 Bedroom E Yale Ave Townhome Gem! - Amazing Innsbruck community townhome in prime location. Remodeled kitchen and baths. 3 great sized bedrooms (upper level) and a finished basement with office area (new carpet). Large detached 2 car garage with a cozy private courtyard leading to the home. (Washing/Dryer included. New AC and Furnace). Dog Negotiable with pet rent.

No Smoking. No Marijuana.

Ready for a quick move in upon application approval. 1 year lease $1925; 2 year lease $1875

Don't miss out!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2815357)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12003 E. Yale Ave have any available units?
12003 E. Yale Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 12003 E. Yale Ave have?
Some of 12003 E. Yale Ave's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12003 E. Yale Ave currently offering any rent specials?
12003 E. Yale Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12003 E. Yale Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 12003 E. Yale Ave is pet friendly.
Does 12003 E. Yale Ave offer parking?
Yes, 12003 E. Yale Ave offers parking.
Does 12003 E. Yale Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12003 E. Yale Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12003 E. Yale Ave have a pool?
Yes, 12003 E. Yale Ave has a pool.
Does 12003 E. Yale Ave have accessible units?
No, 12003 E. Yale Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 12003 E. Yale Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 12003 E. Yale Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
