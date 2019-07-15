Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated pool air conditioning courtyard

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage pet friendly

12003 E. Yale Ave Available 09/01/19 3 Bedroom E Yale Ave Townhome Gem! - Amazing Innsbruck community townhome in prime location. Remodeled kitchen and baths. 3 great sized bedrooms (upper level) and a finished basement with office area (new carpet). Large detached 2 car garage with a cozy private courtyard leading to the home. (Washing/Dryer included. New AC and Furnace). Dog Negotiable with pet rent.



No Smoking. No Marijuana.



Ready for a quick move in upon application approval. 1 year lease $1925; 2 year lease $1875



Don't miss out!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2815357)