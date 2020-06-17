11981 E Harvard Ave # 10-204

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 clubhouse dog park parking pool garage guest parking tennis court

2 bedroom, 2 bath condo

New Paint

Balcony with Storage Closet

+ small balcony off of master

Large walk-in closet in both bedrooms

Central heat & A/C

Fireplace -- wood burning

One assigned parking space. Additional visitor parking available.

Water & trash paid

Telegraph Hill II has a pool, clubhouse, tennis courts, and a dog run

12 month lease



Garages also available for rent.



Pictures shown maybe a different unit, but are the same floor plan in the same community.



Schools: Cherry Creek Schools:

Elementary: East Ridge

Middle: Prairie

High School: Overland



Directions:

From the South take I-225 to Parker Rd., go West to Peoria (first light), make a right on Peoria to Harvard (1 block past Yale) and turn left; complex is on the right.



From the North take I-225 to Iliff, go West to Peoria, make a left on Peoria to Harvard and turn right; complex is on the right.

.

Our Application Process

Applications are required for each person over 18 and are processed in the order that they are received.

Background checks include employment and income verification, credit, criminal background, and rental history.

A successful applicant will have documentable income in the amount of 3 times the monthly rent.

A criminal background is not an automatic disqualification. Nature of the crime and time elapsed is considered on a case-by-case basis. However, applicants on the sex offender registry will not be approved.

In order for an applicant to be approved they must be current with their present landlord, have no evictions, and not be in collections with previous landlords.

Upon approval, a deposit must be paid in order to take the unit off the market. Should the approved applicant fail to execute the lease some or all of the security deposit will be retained by the landlord. Upon lease execution, the full amount of the deposit will be applied to Security Deposit. Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE2471416)