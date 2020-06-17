All apartments in Aurora
11981 E Harvard Ave # 10-204

11981 East Harvard Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11981 East Harvard Avenue, Aurora, CO 80014
East Ridge - Ptarmigan Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
dog park
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
tennis court
2 bedroom, 2 bath condo
New Paint
Balcony with Storage Closet
+ small balcony off of master
Large walk-in closet in both bedrooms
Central heat & A/C
Fireplace -- wood burning
One assigned parking space. Additional visitor parking available.
Water & trash paid
Telegraph Hill II has a pool, clubhouse, tennis courts, and a dog run
12 month lease

Garages also available for rent.

Pictures shown maybe a different unit, but are the same floor plan in the same community.

Schools: Cherry Creek Schools:
Elementary: East Ridge
Middle: Prairie
High School: Overland

Directions:
From the South take I-225 to Parker Rd., go West to Peoria (first light), make a right on Peoria to Harvard (1 block past Yale) and turn left; complex is on the right.

From the North take I-225 to Iliff, go West to Peoria, make a left on Peoria to Harvard and turn right; complex is on the right.
.
Our Application Process
Applications are required for each person over 18 and are processed in the order that they are received.
Background checks include employment and income verification, credit, criminal background, and rental history.
A successful applicant will have documentable income in the amount of 3 times the monthly rent.
A criminal background is not an automatic disqualification. Nature of the crime and time elapsed is considered on a case-by-case basis. However, applicants on the sex offender registry will not be approved.
In order for an applicant to be approved they must be current with their present landlord, have no evictions, and not be in collections with previous landlords.
Upon approval, a deposit must be paid in order to take the unit off the market. Should the approved applicant fail to execute the lease some or all of the security deposit will be retained by the landlord. Upon lease execution, the full amount of the deposit will be applied to Security Deposit. Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE2471416)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

