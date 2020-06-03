11957 E Harvard Ave Apt 201

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

***Move-in prior to 11/20 and we will take $200 off move-in cost & $200 off Dec. rent***

Ask Leasing for details



Short-term lease option or Long-term lease



Beautiful open floor plan 2 bedroom 2 bath 1188 square ft condo with many updates including granite kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances, updated bathrooms. Brand new A/C unit installed and washer/dryer included! The home comes with a reserved parking spot and 1 car private garage, 2 large walk-in closets, plus an additional storage room adjacent to a relaxing enclosed patio. This condo features a large master bedroom, and an open living room with fireplace, flowing to the kitchen and dining area. Cherry Creek School district. This easy living condo is close to the 9 Mile Station, I-225, and the commercial district at nearby Parker Road. Access to swimming pool, tennis courts and basketball courts, club house.



Monthly Charges:

$30 per month WATER/SEWER/TRASH

1% Monthly Lease Admin Fee



One-Time Charges:

$50 Application Fee per Adult Occupant (18+)

$235 Administration Fee Due at Move-In

Pet fees apply with owner approval