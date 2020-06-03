All apartments in Aurora
11957 E Harvard Ave Apt 201
11957 E Harvard Ave Apt 201

11957 East Harvard Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11957 East Harvard Avenue, Aurora, CO 80014
East Ridge - Ptarmigan Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
***Move-in prior to 11/20 and we will take $200 off move-in cost & $200 off Dec. rent***
Ask Leasing for details

Short-term lease option or Long-term lease

Beautiful open floor plan 2 bedroom 2 bath 1188 square ft condo with many updates including granite kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances, updated bathrooms. Brand new A/C unit installed and washer/dryer included! The home comes with a reserved parking spot and 1 car private garage, 2 large walk-in closets, plus an additional storage room adjacent to a relaxing enclosed patio. This condo features a large master bedroom, and an open living room with fireplace, flowing to the kitchen and dining area. Cherry Creek School district. This easy living condo is close to the 9 Mile Station, I-225, and the commercial district at nearby Parker Road. Access to swimming pool, tennis courts and basketball courts, club house.

Monthly Charges:
$30 per month WATER/SEWER/TRASH
1% Monthly Lease Admin Fee

One-Time Charges:
$50 Application Fee per Adult Occupant (18+)
$235 Administration Fee Due at Move-In
Pet fees apply with owner approval

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11957 E Harvard Ave Apt 201 have any available units?
11957 E Harvard Ave Apt 201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 11957 E Harvard Ave Apt 201 have?
Some of 11957 E Harvard Ave Apt 201's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11957 E Harvard Ave Apt 201 currently offering any rent specials?
11957 E Harvard Ave Apt 201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11957 E Harvard Ave Apt 201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11957 E Harvard Ave Apt 201 is pet friendly.
Does 11957 E Harvard Ave Apt 201 offer parking?
Yes, 11957 E Harvard Ave Apt 201 offers parking.
Does 11957 E Harvard Ave Apt 201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11957 E Harvard Ave Apt 201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11957 E Harvard Ave Apt 201 have a pool?
Yes, 11957 E Harvard Ave Apt 201 has a pool.
Does 11957 E Harvard Ave Apt 201 have accessible units?
No, 11957 E Harvard Ave Apt 201 does not have accessible units.
Does 11957 E Harvard Ave Apt 201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11957 E Harvard Ave Apt 201 does not have units with dishwashers.
