1181 S Richfield St

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3bed 3ba 2car fenced yard W/D A/C new hdwds 1500sf Really nice across st is a park - Please check out our website for more photos and to check our current inventory at www.smithrentsdenver.com

A truly beautiful town house. Built in 2006. End unit with small yard. Hard to find town homes with yards. Must take care of yard. New 2 tone paint. New hardwoods on main floor just installed. Central Air. Very open and bright. Across the street is a small little park. 3 bedrooms with 2.5 baths and 2 car attached garage. 1500 sf. All appliances included in rent including washer/dryer. Very cute and cozy. Trash and HOA dues are included in the rent. Tenant is responsible for water. Pets are okay with an extra $100 deposit per pet if approved. Outside smoking only. available now. Deposit is the same as the rent with an application fee of $45 per adult. Prefer 1 year lease agreement but will consider shorter term. Please drive by and take a look before setting up a showing so we know you can find the unit within the complex. This way we know you can find the unit and know that the location works for you. Please call Kevin at 303/531-5540 with any questions or you can text him at 3035704285 just be sure to add the address you are interested in so he can respond accurately.



(RLNE3914234)