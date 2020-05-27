1181 South Richfield Street, Aurora, CO 80017 Aurora Highlands
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3bed 3ba 2car fenced yard W/D A/C new hdwds 1500sf Really nice across st is a park - Please check out our website for more photos and to check our current inventory at www.smithrentsdenver.com A truly beautiful town house. Built in 2006. End unit with small yard. Hard to find town homes with yards. Must take care of yard. New 2 tone paint. New hardwoods on main floor just installed. Central Air. Very open and bright. Across the street is a small little park. 3 bedrooms with 2.5 baths and 2 car attached garage. 1500 sf. All appliances included in rent including washer/dryer. Very cute and cozy. Trash and HOA dues are included in the rent. Tenant is responsible for water. Pets are okay with an extra $100 deposit per pet if approved. Outside smoking only. available now. Deposit is the same as the rent with an application fee of $45 per adult. Prefer 1 year lease agreement but will consider shorter term. Please drive by and take a look before setting up a showing so we know you can find the unit within the complex. This way we know you can find the unit and know that the location works for you. Please call Kevin at 303/531-5540 with any questions or you can text him at 3035704285 just be sure to add the address you are interested in so he can respond accurately.
(RLNE3914234)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1181 S Richfield St have any available units?
1181 S Richfield St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1181 S Richfield St have?
Some of 1181 S Richfield St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1181 S Richfield St currently offering any rent specials?
1181 S Richfield St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1181 S Richfield St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1181 S Richfield St is pet friendly.
Does 1181 S Richfield St offer parking?
Yes, 1181 S Richfield St offers parking.
Does 1181 S Richfield St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1181 S Richfield St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1181 S Richfield St have a pool?
No, 1181 S Richfield St does not have a pool.
Does 1181 S Richfield St have accessible units?
No, 1181 S Richfield St does not have accessible units.
Does 1181 S Richfield St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1181 S Richfield St does not have units with dishwashers.