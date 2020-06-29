All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 1173 South Biscay Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
1173 South Biscay Street
Last updated October 29 2019 at 12:07 PM

1173 South Biscay Street

1173 South Biscay Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1173 South Biscay Street, Aurora, CO 80017
Side Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome Home!
Fantastic Tri-level home.
*Ready Now*
This property has a fenced back yard
*Two living rooms
*4 bedrooms
*2 Bathrooms
*OVER SIZED 2 car garage
* Close to Buckley Air Force Base*Nice Property*No Smoking or Vaping allowed in property*
For Questions Please text 720-618-1324
*Available properties & applications and to schedule a showing please visit www.precisionhomespropertymanagement.com
Rent $2,100
Security Deposit $2,500
All Pets welcome*Pet fees apply*

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,100, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1173 South Biscay Street have any available units?
1173 South Biscay Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 1173 South Biscay Street currently offering any rent specials?
1173 South Biscay Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1173 South Biscay Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1173 South Biscay Street is pet friendly.
Does 1173 South Biscay Street offer parking?
Yes, 1173 South Biscay Street offers parking.
Does 1173 South Biscay Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1173 South Biscay Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1173 South Biscay Street have a pool?
No, 1173 South Biscay Street does not have a pool.
Does 1173 South Biscay Street have accessible units?
No, 1173 South Biscay Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1173 South Biscay Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1173 South Biscay Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1173 South Biscay Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1173 South Biscay Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trailpoint on Highline
10756 E Virginia Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Caliber At Cornerstar
15930 East Briarwood Circle
Aurora, CO 80016
21 Fitzsimons Apartment Homes
2100 N Ursula St
Aurora, CO 80045
The Preserve at City Center
1098 S Evanston Way
Aurora, CO 80012
Conifer Creek
2205 S Racine Way
Aurora, CO 80014
Spur at Iliff Station
2367 South Blackhawk Street
Aurora, CO 80014
Canterra at Fitzsimons
358 Potomac Way
Aurora, CO 80011
Knollwood Apartments
15196 E Louisiana Dr
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College