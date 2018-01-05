All apartments in Aurora
1173 S SABLE BOULEVARD

1173 South Sable Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1173 South Sable Boulevard, Aurora, CO 80012
Sable Ridge

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
courtyard
garage
LARGE 3 BED / 3 BATH TOWNHOUSE AVAILABLE NOW - INCREDIBLY SPACIOUS TOWN HOME WITH 3 LARGE BEDROOMS, 3 BATHS, ATTACHED 2 CAR GARAGE. LARGE FINISHED BASEMENT! THIS UNIT HAS IT ALL! FENCED COURTYARD, OUTDOOR ENTERTAINING & PRIVACY. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED AND CENTRAL AC. CONVENT LOCATION TO SHOPPING AND THE LIGHT RAIL!

Security deposit is equal to one month's rent for well qualified applicants. All utilities must be transferred into your name when the lease begins There is a $50 application fee for each adult who will be living at the residence, and all adults must be on the lease.

To view our rental criteria please visit: https://denver-realty-group.s3.amazonaws.com/production/uploads/2018/12/Tenant-Criteria.pdf

To see more information, request a viewing, or apply for this property, please visit: https://denverrealtygroup.appfolio.com/listings/detail/da9442e9-b3fc-41ee-b196-17f8d3592b15

(RLNE3702653)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1173 S SABLE BOULEVARD have any available units?
1173 S SABLE BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 1173 S SABLE BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
1173 S SABLE BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1173 S SABLE BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 1173 S SABLE BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 1173 S SABLE BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 1173 S SABLE BOULEVARD does offer parking.
Does 1173 S SABLE BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1173 S SABLE BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1173 S SABLE BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 1173 S SABLE BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 1173 S SABLE BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 1173 S SABLE BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 1173 S SABLE BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1173 S SABLE BOULEVARD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1173 S SABLE BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1173 S SABLE BOULEVARD has units with air conditioning.
